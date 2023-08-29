Ismael Ruiz nets 2 with 1 assist as Aztec men's soccer blanks Scottsdale

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (3-0) passed the first road test of the season on Tuesday at Scottsdale Community College (0-3-1).

The No. 7-ranked Aztecs defeated the Artichokes 5-0, earning their second straight shutout victory.

Freshman Ismael Ruiz (Tucson Magnet HS) got things started with a goal in the 8th minute with an assist from freshman Brandon Sanchez (Canyon del Oro HS). The Aztecs went up 2-0 when Sanchez scored on a penalty kick in the 18th minute as they took that lead into the break.

The Aztecs continued to pad their lead when Ruiz scored his second goal of the game in the 68th minute to make it 3-0. Ruiz provided the assist in sophomore Victor Loredo’s (Metro Tech) goal in the 72nd minute.

Freshman Missael Montilla (Tucson Magnet HS) capped it off with his goal in the 89th minute.

The Aztecs finished with eight shots on goal and held the Artichokes to three for the game. Freshman Jose Carlos Ortiz (Nogales HS) had two saves and sophomore James Lynch (Salpointe Catholic HS) played the final 14 minutes of the game and had one save.

The Aztecs face a tough road test on Saturday when they play at No. 2 Phoenix College. Game time is set for 7 p.m.