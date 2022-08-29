Sponsored by

Both Aztec soccer teams earn No. 1 rankings in latest NJCAA Division II nat'l poll

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College women’s and men’s soccer teams sit atop the NJCAA Division II National Polls as the association released its latest rankings.

The Aztecs women’s soccer team moved up to the No. 1 spot after going 2-0 with shutout victories over Yavapai College and Western Wyoming Community College.

The Aztecs will host their home opener on Tuesday against Cochise College at the West Campus Aztec Field. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

The Aztecs men’s soccer team stayed in the No. 1 spot for the second straight week. They defeated Glendale Community College 3-0 on Saturday to open the 2022 season.

The Aztecs will play at Chandler-Gilbert Community College on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Their home opener is Saturday, Sept. 10, vs. GateWay Community College.

Bri Gerhart and Jacob Garcia/Stephanie van Latum

