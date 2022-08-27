Emerson Ram has 2 assists as No. 1 Pima men open 2022 soccer season with shutout win

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team took the field for its first game since capturing the 2021 NJCAA Division II National Championship.

The No. 1 ranked Aztecs defeated Glendale Community College 3-0 in a non-conference match-up in Glendale to open the 2022 season.

With the game scoreless at halftime, the Aztecs took the lead in the first minute of the second half when sophomore Taichi Yamada scored in the 46th minute.

Sophomore Andres Gutierrez-Rembao (San Miguel HS) made it 2-0 with his goal in the 65th minute.

The Aztecs got one more insurance goal when sophomore Nicolas Bianchi (Pinnacle HS) found the back of the net in the 89th minute.

Sophomore Emerson Ram (ironwood Ridge HS) produced two assists in the game setting up Yamada and Bianchi for their goals.

Freshman Cristian Sattin finished the game with six saves. The Aztecs and the Gauchos each had six shots on goal.

The Aztecs will head back out on the road to play at Chandler-Gilbert Community College on Tuesday in a non-conference game. The teams will be on the pitch at 7 p.m.

