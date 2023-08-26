Gilleland has 13 kills as Pima volleyball sweeps Southeastern

The Pima Community College volleyball team (2-4) bounced back in the final day of the Aztec Classic on Saturday at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

The Aztecs swept the Blackhawks in three sets (25-19, 25-18, 25-14).

With the first set tied at 8-8, the Aztecs scored seven straight points as sophomore Bekah O’Day (Skyline HS) had a pair of aces and sophomore Abby Whatton (Canyon del Oro HS) had a couple of kills to make it 15-8. Sophomore Sasha Ross (Canyon del Oro HS) had back-to-back kills and the Aztecs took a double digit lead at 23-12. Whatton and Haylee Gilleland (Flagstaff HS) closed out the set with two straight kills.

The Aztecs held a slim lead for much of the second set. Up 14-13, the Aztecs gained three straight points after a shot by the Blackhawks went out of bounds and Ross had an ace to make it 17-13. Up 19-15, O’Day and Whatton put down kills to make it 22-15. Gilleland had the final kills to give Pima a 2-0 lead in the match.

Pima dominated the start of the third set scoring the first nine points. Freshman Taylor Crawford (Ironwood Ridge HS) was on point as she had four aces during the opening stretch. She had back-to-back aces again to make it 21-9. Gilleland put down the final kill for the third straight set to seal the win.

Gilleland led the Aztecs with a team-high 13 kills. She had seven kills in the first set. Ross also had double figures with 10 kills along with four blocks. Whatton fell short of double-double with nine kills, eight digs and two blocks.

Crawford posted 27 assists and six aces while sophomore Morgan Hains (Canyon del Oro HS) had 28 digs. O’Day finished with five kills, four aces and two blocks. The Aztecs finished the match with 11 aces.

The Aztecs open ACCAC Conference play on Wednesday when they play at Central Arizona College. First volley is set for 7 p.m.