Juliana Valdez nets goal as Pima women's soccer earn 2nd shutout win

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College women’s soccer team (2-0) closed out play in Prescott on Friday with no goals allowed.

The No. 2-ranked Aztecs defeated Western Wyoming Community College 1-0.

Freshman Juliana Valdez (Tucson Magnet HS) scored the only goal of the game with a shot from 18-yards out in the 67th minute.

Sophomore Angelina Amparano (Salpointe Catholic HS) finished with four saves.

Coach’s quote: “It was challenging having one (pre-season) scrimmage going into our first matches against NJCAA Division I teams. Yavapai (College) and Western Wyoming gave us good games to learn from and a better idea where we stand in terms of quality of play,” Pima women’s soccer coach Kendra Veliz said. “We were happy to come away with two wins and two shutouts on the road.”

The Aztecs will host their home opener at the West Campus Aztec Field on Tuesday against Cochise College. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

- 30 -
Photos by Stephanie van Latum

Freshman Juliana Valdez (Tucson Magnet HS) scored in the 67th minute as the No. 2 ranked Aztecs women's soccer team beat Western Wyoming Community College 1-0 to earn their second shutout victory in as many days. Sophomore Angelina Amparano (Salpointe Catholic HS) has six saves in the last two games.

(2) Pima CC Aztecs 1, Western Wyoming CC Mustangs 0

Pima goal: Julian Valdez (unassisted) 67th minute

