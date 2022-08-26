Juliana Valdez nets goal as Pima women's soccer earn 2nd shutout win

The Pima Community College women’s soccer team (2-0) closed out play in Prescott on Friday with no goals allowed.

The No. 2-ranked Aztecs defeated Western Wyoming Community College 1-0.

Freshman Juliana Valdez (Tucson Magnet HS) scored the only goal of the game with a shot from 18-yards out in the 67th minute.

Sophomore Angelina Amparano (Salpointe Catholic HS) finished with four saves.

Coach’s quote: “It was challenging having one (pre-season) scrimmage going into our first matches against NJCAA Division I teams. Yavapai (College) and Western Wyoming gave us good games to learn from and a better idea where we stand in terms of quality of play,” Pima women’s soccer coach Kendra Veliz said. “We were happy to come away with two wins and two shutouts on the road.”

The Aztecs will host their home opener at the West Campus Aztec Field on Tuesday against Cochise College. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

