Pima volleyball rallies to spark 2 wins in Phoenix

The Pima Community College volleyball team (3-4) played two matches at South Mountain Community College on Friday in Phoenix.

After dropping the first two sets on the day, the Aztecs rallied and won five straight going 2-0 on the day.

Pima CC Aztecs 3, South Mountain Community College Cougars 2 (20-25, 23-25, 25-20, 27-25, 15-12): The Aztecs found themselves down two sets but came back to take the next three in a non-conference match with the Cougars.

Sophomore Jessica Bright-Schade (Safford HS) led the Aztecs with 15 kills to go along with six digs. Fellow sophomore Deanna Almaguer had a double-double of 14 kills and 10 digs while sophomore Isabella Jacome finished with 42 assists and 10 digs. Freshman Jalynn Ransom (Salpointe Catholic HS) closed out the match with 23 digs and two aces.

Pima CC Aztecs 3, Williston State College Tetons (ND) 0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-13): The Aztecs dominated the start of the first set taking a 16-3 advantage, but the Tetons rallied to close the gap to 22-18. The Aztecs scored the final three points capped off by sophomore Lina Kassimatis’s ace.

The Aztecs trailed the beginning of the second set but took their first lead at 15-14. Up 21-20, sophomore Haley Duncan (Walden Grove HS) scored four straight Pima points; which included the set-point to put Pima up 2-0.

The Aztecs never trailed in the third set and led by as much as 12 points. Duncan was a force at the net finishing with four blocks and Bright-Schade scored the final two Pima points to seal the straight-set win.

Duncan led the way with nine kills and six blocks while Bright-Schade posted eight kills. Almaguer finished with seven kills and seven digs. Jacome had 16 assists and eight digs and freshman Laney Morris (Thatcher HS) closed it out with 15 assists.

Coach’s quote: “Obviously a day when you can get two wins vs. quality opponents is a good day,” Pima volleyball coach Dan Bithell said. “Our first match really tested our resolve and we were able to embrace the idea of ‘bend but never break.’ We did just enough at the right times and I am proud of our efforts there.

“We were able to carry a lot of momentum into our second match (vs. Williston State College) and we were able to put a lot of pressure on them early.”

The Aztecs will begin ACCAC conference play on Wednesday when they play at Scottsdale Community College. The match begins at 7:00 p.m.

