Arizona soccer settles for a tie with visiting GC Antelopes
Arizona soccer settles for a tie with visiting GC Antelopes

Dallin scores early goal; Hisey makes second penalty save

Ted Prezelski
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comWildcats forward Cameron Valladares lines up a shot early in the first half.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comThe Arizona Wildcats kicked off their home opener with several new faces at Murphy Field.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comArizona goalkeeper Hope Hisey is announced in the starting lineup against GCU.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comArizona soccer fans came out in droves to see the Wildcats' home opener.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comArizona midfielder Megan Chelf had an early shot on goal that went just wide after rounding the GCU keeper.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comArizona players celebrate Nicole Dallin's goal in the first half.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comArizona fullback Ella Hatteberg skips over the tackle of a GCU player.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comUniversity of Arizona midfielder Gianna Christiansen was everpresent in the center of the field.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comMegan Chelf celebrates after she thought her first half header had put the home team up 2-0.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comArizona players react when Megan Chelf's headed goal was called off for offsides.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFans packed the stands to see Arizona take on Grand Canyon University at Murphy Field.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comArizona midfielder Megan Chelf is hacked down from behind by GCU midfielder Renee Sainz.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comArizona freshman Shanti Weddington takes a free kick in the first half against GCU.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comCameron Valladares and Nicole Dallin led Arizona's attack in the first half against GCU.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comArizona sophomore defender Ella Hatteberg crosses the ball from near the touch line.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comArizona freshman midfielder Shanti Weddington battles for the ball.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comNyota Katembo served as a utility player for Arizona head coach Rebecca Moros as she was used at left back, right back as well as part of the midfield.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFreshman midfielder Shanti Weddington saw a lot of action against GCU.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comArizona freshman Aranda Hurge in action against GCU.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comArizona sophomore Trinity Dorsey excelled in her newfound role as a center back for the wildcats.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comArizona 5th-year goalkeeper Hope Hisey saves a late penalty to preserve a draw against GCU.

Soccer is famously low-scoring — infamously low to its detractors. That means one could easily plan out a winning match: score early, keep the other team from scoring. On Thursday night at Mulcahy Stadium, the Wildcats had the first half of that formula right, but let the Grand Canyon Antelopes back in and had to walk off the field with a draw.

Arizona began the game strong. Two shots within the opening minutes tested Grand Canyon keeper DeAira Jackson and a third, a shot by Cameron Vallardes, was parried away. It went to the ready feet of Nicole Dallin, who pushed it past the keeper for a 7th-minute goal.

In all, the Cats had twelve shots in the half, with Jackson having to make seven saves. They were not able to build on the lead that Dallin had earned them, however.

The Antelopes got back into the match in the second half, with Gianna Gourley, GCU’s most productive attacker, slipping one past keeper Hope Hisey in minute 63.

GCU and the Cats traded attacking sorties until the 90th minute. A Wildcat foul in the box earned GCU a last-minute penalty kick. It fell to Gourley to step up to the spot. Her shot was on frame, but Hisey knew where the shot was going and saved it. Teammates mobbed Hisey to congratulate her while she tried to direct them back into position for the last moments of the match.

The result was not what Arizona wanted in their first home match, but they managed to outshoot the visitors 18 - 7, and kept GCU from having any real looks at goal in the first half. The match became more physical in the second half, but the pace also affected the Cats in the second half.

“I think in the first half we were moving the ball quickly so they really couldn’t get close enough to slow down a bit,” said coach Becca Moros. “As we slowed down on possession and our ball movement a little bit longer, that allowed them to put those numbers up.”

“That’s not a fitness issue,” she added. “It’s more of a mental discipline issue for younger players.”

It was the second game in a row where Hope Hisey saved a penalty kick; one of the more difficult things for a goalkeeper to do. It takes the usual mix of goalkeeper skills and physical gifts, plus a bit of psychology to get it done.

“Hope is the secret to Hope,” Moros said. “She’s very long; she gets out big. She reads people really well…She just stretched out really quick and she’s powerful so she covers a big part of it (the goal).”

Arizona next takes a trip over the Mogollon Rim to play a match at Northern Arizona University on Sunday.

