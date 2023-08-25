Arizona soccer settles for a tie with visiting GC Antelopes

Soccer is famously low-scoring — infamously low to its detractors. That means one could easily plan out a winning match: score early, keep the other team from scoring. On Thursday night at Mulcahy Stadium, the Wildcats had the first half of that formula right, but let the Grand Canyon Antelopes back in and had to walk off the field with a draw.

Arizona began the game strong. Two shots within the opening minutes tested Grand Canyon keeper DeAira Jackson and a third, a shot by Cameron Vallardes, was parried away. It went to the ready feet of Nicole Dallin, who pushed it past the keeper for a 7th-minute goal.

In all, the Cats had twelve shots in the half, with Jackson having to make seven saves. They were not able to build on the lead that Dallin had earned them, however.

The Antelopes got back into the match in the second half, with Gianna Gourley, GCU’s most productive attacker, slipping one past keeper Hope Hisey in minute 63.

GCU and the Cats traded attacking sorties until the 90th minute. A Wildcat foul in the box earned GCU a last-minute penalty kick. It fell to Gourley to step up to the spot. Her shot was on frame, but Hisey knew where the shot was going and saved it. Teammates mobbed Hisey to congratulate her while she tried to direct them back into position for the last moments of the match.

The result was not what Arizona wanted in their first home match, but they managed to outshoot the visitors 18 - 7, and kept GCU from having any real looks at goal in the first half. The match became more physical in the second half, but the pace also affected the Cats in the second half.

“I think in the first half we were moving the ball quickly so they really couldn’t get close enough to slow down a bit,” said coach Becca Moros. “As we slowed down on possession and our ball movement a little bit longer, that allowed them to put those numbers up.”

“That’s not a fitness issue,” she added. “It’s more of a mental discipline issue for younger players.”

It was the second game in a row where Hope Hisey saved a penalty kick; one of the more difficult things for a goalkeeper to do. It takes the usual mix of goalkeeper skills and physical gifts, plus a bit of psychology to get it done.

“Hope is the secret to Hope,” Moros said. “She’s very long; she gets out big. She reads people really well…She just stretched out really quick and she’s powerful so she covers a big part of it (the goal).”

Arizona next takes a trip over the Mogollon Rim to play a match at Northern Arizona University on Sunday.