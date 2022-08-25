Soccer Notes: Wildcats continue pre-conference prep work

The University of Arizona women’s soccer team will be traveling to Lincoln, Neb., for a match against the University of Nebraska.

It’s the sixth match of the season so far, and the “pre-conference” schedule has been a success for the team. The team has posted wins against Northern Arizona, Iowa State and Texas Tech.

In the match against Texas Tech on Sunday, Megan Chelf scored the team’s only goal and Hope Hisey kept the Red Raiders off the board with six saves. Hisey’s performance earned her a PAC-12 goalkeeper in the week, with Madison Goerlinger earning a nod for PAC-12 defender of the week. The last Arizona goalkeeper to win the honor was Lainey Burdett in 2018. A Wildcat hasn’t gotten the defender plaudit since Samantha Falasco in 2017.

Nyota Katembo, a transfer from the University of Portland, played 57 minutes of the match. Freshman Ella Hattenberg played a full 90 on the back line. Newer recruits like these are slowly making the Cats into Becca Moros’s own team. The match on Thursday night will be another step to bringing the team more in line with Moros’s “positional possession” system.

Nebraska has so far played to a 2-1-1 record with their only loss coming to San Diego State on August 18. Arizona’s sole loss also came against the Aztecs.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. local time.

Honors for FC Tucson Women

Mayor Regina Romero honored FC Tucson Women with a short ceremony before the City Council meeting on Tuesday night. Coaches Kelly Pierce, Charlie McCabe, players Laura Pimienta, Priscilla Pimienta, Micaela Hornstein, Jessica Josker and team staffer Alee Vladyka were in attendance for the presentation.

The presentation came the day after the Women’s Premier Soccer League announced the Best XI for the Desert Conference that all the league’s teams in Arizona were a part of. Three players from FC Tucson made the list: defender Laura Pimienta, midfielder Kourtney Kutscher and forward Ashly Martinez.

FC Tucson Men to North Carolina

FC Tucson’s men’s side continues their season with a match in Cary, North Carolina against North Carolina FC. The team hopes to come back from a heartbreaking 1 - 0 loss to league-leading Union Omaha last week.

Despite the loss, defender Donny Toia and midfielder Louie Perez were both named to the USL League One Team of the Week.

North Carolina is currently 10th in the 11 team league, one spot above FC Tucson. NCFC had a nil-nil draw against Forward Madison on Wednesday night.

- 30 -