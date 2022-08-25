Sponsored by

Delaney Buntin nets lone goal as No. 2-ranked Aztec women blank Yavapai to open 2022 season

The Pima Community College women’s soccer team (1-0) opened its 2022 campaign on Thursday in Prescott, AZ against Yavapai College (1-1).

The No. 2-ranked Aztecs defeated the Roughriders 1-0.

Sophomore Delaney Buntin (Cienega HS) scored for Pima in the 5th minute on a 6-yard shot. Freshman Kyleigh Oliver (Salpointe Catholic HS) set up Buntin’s shot. The defense did the rest to secure the shutout as they allowed just two Roughrider shots on goal.

Sophomore Angelina Amparano (Salpointe Catholic HS) finished the game with two saves.

The Aztecs are back on the field on Friday as they play Western Wyoming Community College at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott. Game time is set for 2:30 p.m.

Pima goal: Delaney Buntin (Kyleigh Oliver) 5th minute.

Stephanie van Latum

Sophomore Delaney Buntin (Cienega HS) scored the only goal of the game in the 5th minute as the No. 2 ranked Aztecs Women's Soccer team shut out Yavapai College 1-0 to open the 2022 season. Freshman Kyleigh Oliver (Salpointe Catholic HS) had the assist on Buntin's goal.

(2) Pima CC Aztecs 1, Yavapai College Roughriders 0

