Stetson Milligan nets 2 as Pima men's soccer opens 2023 season with win over Chandler-Gilbert

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Stephanie van Latum

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (1-0) opened the 2023 season on Tuesday in a non-conference match against Chandler-Gilbert Community College (0-2).

The No. 8-ranked Aztecs defeated the Coyotes 5-2 at the West Campus Aztec Field.

The Aztecs held a 1-0 lead, but the Coyotes looked to gain momentum at halftime as Jose Perdomo scored to tie the game at 1-1 in the 43rd minute.

The Aztecs snatched the lead back with 2.7 seconds left on the clock when sophomore Stetson Milligan (Cienega HS) scored in the box with an assist from freshman Nico Valenzuela (Salpointe Catholic HS). Pima led 2-1 at the break.

Milligan scored his second goal of the game in the 56th minute to make it 3-1; which sparked the surge as the Aztecs netted three goals in the second half. Valenzuela scored in the 59th minute with an assist from freshman Jacob Lund-Iversen. Freshman Jose Luis Martin Montealegre capped it off with a goal in the 66th to put the score at 5-1.

Caiyu Keoviengay scored for the Coyotes in the 87th minute.

The Aztecs finished with 15 shots on goal and the Coyotes had three for the game. Freshman Jose Carlos Ortiz (Nogales HS) closed it out with one save.

The Aztecs will host a non-conference game on Saturday against South Mountain Community College at the West Campus Aztec Field. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

(8) Pima CC Aztecs 5, Chandler-Gilbert CC Coyotes 2

Pima goals: Brandan Sanchez (Victor Loredo) 20th minute; Stetson Milligan (Nico Valenzuela) 43rd minute; Milligan 56th minute; Valenzuela (Jacob Lund-Iversen) 59th minute; Jose Luis Martin Monealegre 66th minute.

— 30 —

