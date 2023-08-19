TucsonSentinel.com
Kyleigh Oliver nets goal but No. 5-ranked Aztec women's soccer drops opener to Roughriders
Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Sophomore Kyleigh Oliver (Salpointe Catholic HS) scored Pima's first goal of the season but the No. 5 ranked Aztecs fell to Yavapai College 2-1 to open the 2023 season.
The Pima Community College women’s soccer team (0-1) opened the 2023 season on Saturday at the West Campus Aztec Field against Yavapai College (2-0) in a non-conference matchup.

The No. 5-ranked Aztecs (Division II) struck first but fell 2-1 to the Roughriders (Division I).

After a scoreless first half, sophomore Kyleigh Oliver (Salpointe Catholic HS) put the Aztecs on the board in the 54th minute. she scored from inside the box with an assist from fellow sophomore Analee Oropeza (Ironwood Ridge HS).

The Roughriders tied the game when freshman Ciara Webbe scored in the 63rd minute. The Roughriders took the lead for good after sophomore Julie Reyes’ goal in the 73rd minute.

The Aztecs had the first shot on goal of the game but managed to finish with three total.

Freshman Seanna Krantz (Tucson Magnet HS) finished with nine saves.

The Aztecs host a scrimmage against Arizona Christian University on Thursday at 7 p.m. but get back to regular season play against South Mountain Community College next Saturday at the West Campus Aztec Field. Game time is at 5:30 p.m.

Pima goal: Kyleigh Oliver (Analee Oropeza) 54th minute.

Yavapai College Roughriders 2, (5) Pima CC Aztecs 1

