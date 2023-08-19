Pima volleyball goes 1-3 at New Mexico Classic to open 2023 season

The Pima Community College volleyball team (1-3) set foot on the court for the first time in regular season play on Friday and Saturday as part of the New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) Classic in Roswell, N.M.

The Aztecs finished 1-3 for the invitational playing against all NJCAA Division I programs.

They picked up wins in the first two sets against Tyler Junior College in their first match on Saturday, but fell in five sets (22-25, 24-26, 25-17, 25-17, 15-6).

They closed out the invitational dropping their match to Utah State University-Eastern in straight sets (25-18, 26-24, 25-22).

The Aztecs lost their opening match on Friday to Laramie County Community College in three games (25-18, 25-8, 25-18).

Pima picked up a victory in their afternoon match after rallying to beat Vernon College in four sets (22-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-18).

The Aztecs will host the inaugural Aztec Classic from August 24-26 at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium. They will play Grand Rapids Community College on Thursday at 7 p.m.