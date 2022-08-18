Pima baseball adds Brian Anderson, Oscar Romero & Alex Kelch to coaching staff

The Pima Community College baseball program added some big names to its coaching staff for the 2022-23 season.

Former MLB and World Series champion Brian Anderson, Tucson baseball coaching legend Oscar Romero and former Pima and Tucson High School standout Alex Kelch were added to the college's coaching staff as they join head coach Ken Jacome, associate head coach Jason Jacome and fellow assistants Gil De La Vara and Keith Francis.

Anderson was a World Series champion with the 2005 Chicago White Sox; and played in the major leagues from 2005-2009. He was the 2000 Arizona High School State Player of the Year while at Canyon del Oro High School and went on to be an NCAA All-American at the University of Arizona in 2001 and 2003. He was elected to the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame in 2021. Most recently he was an assistant coach/first base coach at the University of Arizona. He will be the recruiting coordinator for the Aztecs.

“Brian Anderson is a local product who was a first-round draft pick. How many people from Tucson can say that?” Jacome said. “I am excited to add Brian to our staff as he will bring energy every day. Experience in both college and professional baseball will certainly help our program.”

Romero coached at Tucson High from 1985-2018, earning 488 wins in his career. He spent the last four years as an assistant coach at Adams State University. After playing at Tucson High from 1974-1978, he joined the Aztecs under coach Rich Alday from 1978-1980 and finished up his collegiate career at the University of Texas at El Paso. He was voted a member of the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

“Oscar Romero is a coaching legend in Tucson spending many years leading the Tucson High Badger program. I am so fortunate that “O” has decided to jump on board with us,” Jacome said. “Our players will benefit from the years of knowledge and experience he brings to the table.”

Kelch graduated from Tucson High and transferred to Pima where he played from 2019-2021. He earned second team All-ACCAC/All-Region honors as a utility player in 2021. He earned 2020-21 NJCAA Second Team All-Academic honors and was named the 2020 Male recipient of the Lawrence R. Toledo Leadership Award.

"Alex Kelch might be one of my most favorite players that I have ever coached. A leader on and off the field who is looking to get his feet wet in the coaching field,” Jacome said. “Alex brings youth and recent experience that our players will gain a ton from.”

The Aztecs begin their Fall 2022 schedule on Saturday, August 27, against the BNL Scout Team in a doubleheader scrimmage at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field. First game starts at 11 a.m.

“I believe this might be one of the best staffs in college baseball. There is a ton of experience and knowledge throughout. How many coaches can say they have 2 former big leaguers and 3 hall of fame coaches on their coaching staff?”

