Pima's All-Academic infielder Shannon Vivoda signs to Baylor University

Raymond Suarez

Pima Community College softball player Shannon Vivoda will continue her collegiate career at the NCAA Division I level.

Vivoda, a freshman infielder, signed her letter of intent to Baylor University in Waco, TX. The Bears play in the Big 12.

Vivoda played in 41 games as she batted .336 with nine home runs and 28 RBIs. She also scored 32 runs and produced nine doubles, 11 walks and five stolen bases.

She earned 2021-22 Third Team NJCAA All-Academic honors (3.60-3.79 GPA).

Photo courtesy of Shannon Vivoda. Action Photo by Ben Carbajal

Aztecs softball infielder Shannon Vivoda signed her NCAA Division I letter of intent to Baylor University in Waco, TX. She batted .336 with nine homers and 28 RBIs in 41 games in her only season with the Aztecs. She also earned Third Team NJCAA All-Academic honors.

