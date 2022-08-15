Sponsored by

Sports

All-Conference & All-Academic catcher Kelli Samorano signs to Ottawa University Arizona

Share

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Pima Community College softball player Kelli Samorano (Tucson Magnet HS) signed her letter of intent to continue her collegiate career at the next level.

Samorano, a sophomore catcher, signed to play for Ottawa University Arizona, an NAIA school in Surprise, Ariz.. The Spirit play in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Samorano was named third team All-ACCAC this past season as she batted .357 with 45 hits in 126 at-bats with 20 runs scored, 10 extra-base hits, 20 RBIs and 10 walks in 42 games played. She also produced a fielding percentage of .978. She batted .291 in 86 at-bats with 25 hits, 14 runs scored in 30 games in 2021.

She was named Third Team NJCAA All-Academic (3.60-3.79 GPA) last month.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Signing photo courtesy of Kelli Samorano and Action photo by Stephanie van Latum

Sophomore catcher Kelli Samorano (Tucson Magnet HS) signed her letter of intent to transfer to Ottawa University Arizona, an NAIA school in Surprise, AZ. She was named Third Team All-ACCAC this season after batting .357. She also earned Third Team NJCAA All-Academic honors.

Categories

sports, softball, college

Read more about

aztecs, kelli samorano, pcc,

More by Raymond Suarez