All-Conference & All-Academic catcher Kelli Samorano signs to Ottawa University Arizona

Pima Community College softball player Kelli Samorano (Tucson Magnet HS) signed her letter of intent to continue her collegiate career at the next level.

Samorano, a sophomore catcher, signed to play for Ottawa University Arizona, an NAIA school in Surprise, Ariz.. The Spirit play in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Samorano was named third team All-ACCAC this past season as she batted .357 with 45 hits in 126 at-bats with 20 runs scored, 10 extra-base hits, 20 RBIs and 10 walks in 42 games played. She also produced a fielding percentage of .978. She batted .291 in 86 at-bats with 25 hits, 14 runs scored in 30 games in 2021.

She was named Third Team NJCAA All-Academic (3.60-3.79 GPA) last month.

