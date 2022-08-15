Pima men's soccer tops NJCAA Division II national poll; Women ranked No. 2

The Pima Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams were recognized for last year’s accomplishments heading into the 2022 season as the NJCAA released its pre-season rankings.

The men’s soccer team will start off the 2022 season at No. 1 in the NJCAA Division II national poll. They also topped the United Soccer Coaches Junior College Division II rankings. The Aztecs (19-1-1 in 2021) defeated CCBC Essex 2-2 (5-3 in the shootout) to claim the program’s second NJCAA National Championship (one in Division I, one in Division II).

The Aztecs open the 2022 season with three straight games on the road starting at Glendale Community College on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 9 a.m. Their first official home game will be on Saturday, Sept. 10, against GateWay Community College at the West Campus Aztec Field part of the Chapman Automotive Sports Complex. Game time is at 5 p.m.

The women’s soccer team earned a No. 2 ranking in the NJCAA Division II pre-season poll. The Aztecs (16-5-1) lost in the NJCAA Division II National title game to Heartland Community College 2-2 (4-2 in the shootout). It was the program’s first trip to the NJCAA National Championship game and first tournament appearance since 2015.

The Aztecs will kick off the season on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Yavapai College. Game time is set for 5 p.m. Their first home game will be on Tuesday, Aug. 30, against Cochise College at the West Campus Aztec Field. Start time is at 7 p.m.

