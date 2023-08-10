Wildcat soccer flies away, yeah, to Malibu

While all of the hoopla about Wildcat athletics for the past few weeks has focused on re-alignment and the possible dissolution of the PAC-12, there are student athletes who have their minds on starting a new semester and playing matches.

Arizona’s women’s soccer team opens their season against Pepperdine University in Malibu on Thursday. The Waves have been a tough opponent for the Wildcats. In 12 matches between the two teams since 1995, Arizona has only gotten a result twice: a 1 - 0 win in 1999 and a thrilling 2 - 2 draw in 2001 on the strength of goals from freshmen Vanesha Bailey and Cassie Daniels.

It will be a measurably tougher first contest than last year’s, a win over Northern Arizona, but starting with a match like this sits fine with the players.

“It’ll be a great competition for us, a great measuring stick to see where we are at,” said goalkeeper Hope Hisey. “Obviously, we’ll be getting used to playing on the road and within a bit of a different defensive line-up.”

Among the things that Hisey and company will be getting used to is a line-up that doesn’t include midfielder Madison Goerlinger, a stand-out who graduated at the end of last year. New signings this year include defenders Marissa Arnst and Aranda Hurge. A new back-up keeper from Scottsdale, Ciara Ulreich-Power, will be joining the team as well.

As freshmen, they may not get a lot of time on the field, however, a transfer from Utah, forward Brooke Ahern, is more likely to get game minutes. In a June press release, coach Becca Moros noted Ahern’s “work rate” as one of the things that impressed her.

The new faces will take some getting used to, but Hisey doesn’t anticipate many differences in the team’s style, especially with defender Sarah Rice still around to manage the back line.

“Becca has a very clear idea of what our defensive principles are, both in and out of possession,” she said. “It’s just finding individuals that complement Sarah and that style of play because she works so well in it. It’s really nothing different than whan Becca has been establishing for three years.”

Coach Moros says not to look at any major tactical changes on the rest of the field either.

“Now I think we’re going to be better at what we do,” said Moros. “That means more sophisticated things can come out. We may look a little different in some ways…but I think it’s just the progression of the way we’ve been building.”

“Overall, the style doesn’t change, tactics just get more and more developed,” she added.

5-Year Plan

Hope Hisey and defender Mariah Dunn both took advantage of the “COVID year” for an extra year of eligibility. That means they are the last two players that played in the 2019 postseason, the last time the Wildcats made the playoffs.

“I’m bringing that experience of what it takes throughout the season to get there, the kind of standard we have to set,” Hisey said. “Continuing to be that voice and presence… you should leave the program in a place where they don’t miss you, they remember you.”

Also, she went there for the barbecue

FC Tucson fans no doubt missed (or maybe remembered?) Hope Hisey on the field this past summer. She’s been a part of the team since before her time at UA. Instead, she took the summer to train with the NWSL’s Kansas City Current.

“It was a fantastic experience. I learned what it takes to compete at that level and the mentality it takes to be a goalkeeper,” she said. “The goalkeeper coach there, Lloyd Yaxley, he’s great. He had so many little technical tips for me, because at that level, it’s fine, fine margins.”

She got to train with three women with U.S. national team experience there, Morgan Gautrat, Sam Mewis and goalkeeper AD Franch.

“It was phenomenal to work with her,” she said of Franch, who has 10 caps for the U.S. women. “Her mentality was great and she was good about giving tips and advice.”

About that World Cup

There has been a great deal of disappointment about the early U.S. exit from the world cup, the earliest that the U.S. has left the tournament since it started in 1991.

Becca Moros played as a pro until 2019 and coached in the NWSL since then, so she played with or coached several members of the team. She also played under national team coach Vlatko Andonovski during his time at FC Kansas City.

Andonovski was a well-regarded coach in the NWSL, and won two championships there (one with Moros on the squad). While Moros isn’t among the “#SackVlatko” squad, that record as a pro coach makes her wonder why things went wrong at the World Cup.

“Super, super talented people and for whatever reason, the sum of their parts wasn’t adding up right,” she said. “I’m a little baffled because I know how great a coach Vlatko is and how great these players are.”

“I don’t think it was as clever or creative in the way the team of his I played on,” she said. “I don’t have any insight into why that is.”

“We may never know what really was going on there,” she added.