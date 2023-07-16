FC Tucson ends regular season with quintet of points, but doesn't make postseason

FC Tucson ended their season on Saturday night with an impressive 5-1 win over Arizona Arsenal at Kino North Stadium.

Arizona Arsenal made some adjustments since they were on the wrong side of FC Tucson’s six-goal romp on July 3. They were able to get better possession than that match, but it was still Tucson that scored early and often.

Early pressure earned FC Tucson a corner kick in the 15 minute. Adrian Camacho set up at the flag and got the ball to the head of Carlos Armendariz for the first goal. Armendariz scored again 15 minutes later, this time with an assist from midfielder Vilius Labutis.

Second-half goals from Duvan Canchilla and Brendan Clark went unanswered until Arsenal’s Bryce Backlund crashed the goal line with two other forwards and caught substitute keeper Nils Roth. Arsenal had their goal, but still had to score three more in the remaining 24 minutes just to make things level.

Armendariz tried to get a hat trick late in the match, but a 70th-minute goal was called back to the howls of the nearly 1,000 fans that were in the audience. It fell to Mathis Saint-Louis to score the team’s fifth goal, but Arsenal keeper Kyan Cameron batted it away. It rolled back to Saint-Louis, who managed to get it into the back of the net.

The match ended with FC Tucson bringing back the Golden Sahuaro trophy, presented when they win over a Phoenix team.

Multiple goals

When any season starts, there’s a trope from soccer coaches. They always promise “attractive, attacking soccer.” Coach Mark Biagi probably said that more than once, and at least with late season results, he kept that promise.

After earning two relatively low-scoring draws and a loss early in the season, the team won their final five matches. Four of them were wins by three goals, blow-outs in soccer terms.

“”This group is very attacking minded,” said Biagi. “The style is going to create a lot of chances. Once we got clicking, we were pretty unstoppable.”

The team ended with seven wins and scored 30 goals against their opponents, the second highest in the division. Results like that would earn a postseason spot under most circumstances.

The disgrace of Dodge Stadium

The win would normally have gotten Tucson into second place and a spot in the playoffs. VC Fusion was probably the one team with as good a late-season form as Tucson, so a win against Redlands would have kept them on top of the table and pushed Redlands into third and out of the playoffs.

It didn’t work out that way.

Call it a sound coaching decision to rest players or deliberate sandbagging, but the Fusion fielded a team of players from their academy. Redlands won 4 - 1, putting them at the top of the table and pushing Tucson into third place.

League observers pointed out that the Fusion was assured of first or second, and that there was not much incentive for them to try for a higher seed. Both of their possible first-round opponents, Park City Wolves and New Mexico U-23, are new teams to the league and regarded as weak. Redlands’ win keeps them from having to come to Tucson for a second-round playoff match.

Allegedly, that is.