FC Tucson looks to finish strong late-season run with win vs. Arizona Arsenal

FC Tucson rested several starters, including forward Munier Hussen and netminder Casper Mols, for a midweek friendly against Sierra Vista-based club Coronado AC at Vail’s Mica Mountain High School on Tuesday.

Although FC Tucson scored early, it ended up not being the chance for bench players to get a good run-out after all. The game had to be called because of lightning after 15 minutes for that evening’s low-grade monsoon weather.

It was a missed opportunity to give players minutes, but focus for the week is on Saturday’s match against Arizona Arsenal. The team is currently in third and earning three points gives them a shot at postseason.

“It’s almost a playoff game for us,” said coach Mark Biagi. “I made some decisions to keep some of the guys off the field (on Tuesday) so that they are fully prepared and fully ready for Saturday.”

Since a draw with conference leading Ventura County Fusion on June 24th, the team has been on a winning streak. They have scored three shutouts since then and outscored opponents 15 - 2.

The run stands in contrast to struggles in the opening weeks in the season, which included a draw against Saturday’s opponent Arizona Arsenal.

“The first time we played them we were missing some key pieces due to injury and players not being here,” Biagi noted. “And now that we have those pieces and they’ve been in training consistently for several weeks.”

Saturday’s match kicks off at 7 p.m. at Kino North Stadium.

Bottom Three

Every playoff scenario for FC Tucson starts with them winning this Saturday, with Ventura County all but assured of a spot in postseason and FC Tucson one point behind first-year club Redlands FC. Only the top two get to go to the playoffs.

The remainder of the Southwest Division, Southern California Seahorses, Arsenal and Capo FC, have been lagging far behind the top of the division for weeks. Seahorses scored a surprise win over Ventura County earlier this week, but the three teams have six wins between them, as many as FC Tucson has had alone. Fourth place SoCal is a full 12 points behind FC Tucson.

It makes sense that there is a separation. Ventura County, Biagi notes, have a strong history in the league and are two time champions. Redlands can boast of being the hometown for American great Landon Donovan.

“They’re a new team, but they are in a very soccer rich area,” he said. “They are in proximity to a lot of good soccer programs, UC Irvine, UC Riverside, Cal Baptist University that they can pull from.”

Sharing the wealth

José Contell managed a hat trick in the match against Arizona Arsenal on July 3, which many fans are no doubt hoping is a good sign for Saturday’s match. Despite the team’s scoring prowess, it is one of the few examples of a player scoring multiple goals in a match this season.

Eleven players have scored for the team this season, most of them only doing so in one match. Contell is tied with Adrian Camacho. Gyorgy Kamaras, who plays his collegiate soccer in the NAIA for Baker University, is the team’s top scorer with five.

The team not having to count on a single striker gives them a lot of options in the offense, and likely has a lot to do with the fact that they have only been shut out once all season.

Arsenal’s leading scorer is Cameron Weller, a striker at Grand Canyon University. His four goals are nearly a third of his team’s total for the season.