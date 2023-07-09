Redlands falls to FC Tucson at Kino, 3-0

FC Tucson faced off against Redlands FC on Saturday night at Kino North Stadium and posted an impressive win, albeit against a tired visiting squad.

It was the second match for Redlands FC in the Arizona heat in three days; the team visited Mesa for a 2-1 win over Arizona Arsenal on Thursday.

FC Tucson quickly took advantage of the visitors’ wear and tear with Adrian Camacho opening the scoring in the 13th minute.

Despite Redlands showing themselves to be the more technically skilled players as individuals, they were unable to take the fight to Tucson for much of the match. Tucson scored two more times — a goal by José Contell in minute 23 and another by Carlos Armendariz in the 30th — before Redlands was able to mount a sustained attack in the final moments of the half.

The home team continued to have the advantage in the second half, but despite what the fans thought should have been a free kick after Conell got tripped in minute 60 on his way to the goal and a heroic save off the line by Redlands’s José Espino in the 64th, the three goals in the first half stood.

The let-off in the final moments of the first half and the lack of goal-scoring in the second despite holding the possession advantage would normally be disappointing, but it’s hard to look at a three-goal win as anything but positive.

“I love everything about it, to be honest,” said coach Mark Biagi. “The guys are loose during training , but there’s that competitiveness… they are having fun.”

FC Tucson is playing an exhibition against Sierra Vista's Coronado FC in Vail on Tuesday night and has its last league match at Kino on Saturday against Arizona Arsenal.

It's never too early to talk about postseason

After a relatively slow start, the team is on a winning streak dating back to June 28. Saturday’s result puts the team in second place, with Redlands two points behind in third. While the math wouldn’t exactly make Liebniz blush, the numbers get complicated from there.

The two top teams in the Southwest Division are currently Ventura County FC (25 points and a ridiculous +22 goal differential) and FC Tucson (22 points, +12 goal differential). Both the top teams go to the playoffs. There are no “wildcard” spots in the Western Conference this year, so those will be the only two.

It would be difficult to imagine a scenario where FC Tucson can score enough goals to beat Ventura County’s goal differential. The U.S. women put up 13 against Thailand in 2019, but Alex Morgan isn’t eligible to play for FC Tucson. Count the Fusion as sure to finish in first.

All the playoff possibilities for Los Tucsonenses depend on FC Tucson beating Arizona Arsenal on Saturday. If history and current form are a guide, FC Tucson should be able to. After an early season draw with Arsenal, FC Tucson managed to score six against them last week. The Mesa-based club is currently near the bottom of the standings with only two wins.

Redlands has two games left and sit in third at 22 points. Should FC Tucson win on Saturday, it would take winning both matches to put them one point ahead of Tucson. One of those matches is against the woeful Southern California Seahorses; smart money would bet on a win. The second match is against Ventura County Fusion, who they actually beat at the beginning of the season. However, the Fusion have only lost one game since. The main question would be whether Ventura would use the last game of the season, when they are already sure of a playoff spot, as a chance to rest players. That could give Redlands an opening for three points.

The remaining three teams in the division, Seahorses, Arsenal and Capo FC, have long been mathematically eliminated from contention.

The team has made a bid to host the League Two playoffs, which they did on several occasions before they were elevated to USL League One.