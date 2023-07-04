FC Tucson beats Arizona Arsenal in 6-goal romp

FC Tucson served up a 6 - 2 win over Arizona Arsenal SC in a lopsided contest at Kino North Stadium on Monday night.

Arizona Arsenal’s academy has quite a pedigree. U.S. national team midfielder Julie Ertz spent time there, and former Colorado Rapids player Tony Cascio stays involved with the academy’s players. Despite that pedigree, the team hasn’t been making waves in their first year in USL League Two. Going into Monday’s match, the team only scraped together 8 points in 9 matches.

It didn’t take long to recognize which of the two teams was the one struggling. FC Tucson had almost all of the offense in the first half, and it paid off with four unanswered goals. It was enough goals that it can be hard for even a certified Legend of Tucson Soccer to write an interesting, non-repetitive account of things. Sometimes, one must settle for a list:

Minute 11 - José Contell scored off of a header just inside the box.

Minute 16 - Adrian Camacho trapped the ball with his chest and made a quick chip.

Minute 22 - Gyorgy Camaras gets one off a rebound.

Minute 45’+ - Vitius Labudis with a shot that came off of a Camacho corner kick.

Throughout the half, Arsenal earned only a single strong chance. It went straight into the abdomen of FC Tucson keeper Casper Mols.

Arsenal’s attack showed a lot more life as the second half started. Their pressure bore fruit in minute 56 when the wonderfully named Bright Nutornutsi scored for the visitors. The goal marked the end of 235 minutes of FC Tucson keeping opponents from scoring.The home team responded only a moments later, with a goal from Contell off of a Mathis St-Louis assist.

FC Tucson’s Daniel García fouled an Arsenal player at the top of the box in the 66th, earning himself a yellow card and a free kick for Arsenal. Arsenal’s Cameron Weller stepped up and beat Mols with a rocket of a shot. It was Weller’s 4th goal for his team, a third of Arsenal’s total for the season.

As the game entered the final 10 minutes, taking shot after shot. A long pass through the box missed several FC Tucson players and finally ended at the feet of Contell. Contell’s shot left Arsenal substitute keeper Brandon Keniston scrambling and the FC Tucson forward with a hattrick.

The result put Tucson in second place in the Southwest Division table and with a +9 goal differential, which is no mean feat for a team whose differential was negative a few weeks ago.

“The players are really starting to his stride,” said FC Tucson coach Mark Biagi. “You’re starting to see that out on the scoreboard. We’re a very attacking team… (we) have a lot of players that can score from a number of positions.”

The team has another home match against Redlands FC next Saturday. Redlands is currently in third, two points behind FC Tucson.

Backflips

After his first goal, José Contell ran to the edge of the box and then he and Tommy Silva did coordinated back flips. They did so again after Contell earned his hat trick.

The two UCLA Bruins planned the celebration before game time.

“We were talking about it this morning,” Contell, a native of Valencia, Spain. “There was going to be a lot of fans; there was going to be a lot of goals… it was really awesome with all the fans to celebrate.”