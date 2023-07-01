Through bruises & blows, Tucson Roller Derby gives skaters a place to be themselves

Jennifer Blum is an appellate attorney by day. By night, after strapping on a pair of black quad skates, knee pads, elbow pads, wrist guards and a white helmet, she’s Sandra Day O’Clobber, a six-year veteran skater of Tucson Roller Derby, and she’s gearing up for competition after a year-and-a-half long pandemic hiatus.

“I definitely lost a lot of muscle tone in the interim,” said Blum.

When other leagues were focused on “getting back to normal,” Tucson Roller Derby took time to restructure itself in a way that both prioritized skaters’ health and honored its commitment to social justice, said TRD president Pariah Carey, known off the track as Miranda Schubert. And it’s led to better skating on the track, she said.

Schubert said the team tried for a while to do “virtual” roller derby, which involved positioning laptop cameras in a way that skaters could learn new moves together on Zoom, but “it became clear over time that we were just going to have to take a break,” she said.

Roller derby, which originated in Chicago in the 1930s, is now an international sport, played mostly by women who go by pseudonyms on the track. Tucson Roller Derby has been around since 2003, and over the last few years has taken on a wave of new skaters who are curious about the sport, which, despite its full-body blows and edgy punk history, is community-driven.

Blum teaches the new skater classes, which are open to anyone, even if the last time they skated was in a pair of Ninja Turtle roller blades in their parents’ backyard.

“I love seeing people come in not quite sure, maybe unstable,” Blum said, “and building that confidence. The first time they hit somebody I can see it go from, ‘I’m terrified,’ to ‘That was awesome and I want to do it again.’”

Lilo & Stitches is a member of Tucson Roller Derby’s incoming class of new skaters. In shoes without wheels, Lilo & Stitches is University of Arizona computer science student, Kapua Ioane, who finds the intensity of roller derby practice exhilarating after a long day of class. During her first scrimmage, she said, another player fell on top of her head, leaving her with a nasty concussion.

“I had a really gnarly bruise,” said Ioane. “It was actually really cool.”

Injuries are par for the course in roller derby, where points are scored when an offensive player, called a jammer, skates a lap around a member of the opposing team. Defensive players, called blockers, try to stop jammers by ramming into them with the full force of their hips or shoulders. When the whistle blows at a practice scrimmage, Tucson Roller Derby skaters smash into each other like offensive linemen, creating an amoeba of body parts, jerseys and helmets. They emerge beaming.

“I've played a ton of different sports and I have never felt such an intense feeling of unity and teamwork as when I’m in a wall of four blockers and you're pushing and pulling each other, moving into place,” said Buckit (née Emilia Crawford), a seasoned skater and coach of the Tucson league.

Crawford, who works as a veterinarian, said she feels like the most authentic version of herself at roller derby. Crawford leads an evening practice in the sun at Catalina High School with the care and attentiveness of a teacher, regularly reminding skaters to hydrate or checking in after a bad fall.

Unity is integral to roller derby culture, said Crawford. At Tucson Roller Derby, which is made up of 57 skaters, all female-identifying or gender non-conforming, “there really is a place for everybody and every body type,” she said.

For archaeologist Ellie Renteria, roller derby helped her learn how to inhabit a new body. After her transition three years ago, she found Tucson Roller Derby while in search of a queer community.

“Sports are really contentious right now for people like me,” said Renteria. “I couldn't go join a soccer league — there'd be issues. I couldn't go do basketball, there’d be issues,” she said. “But I can just come here and I get to be me, and it's fine. And I think that's how it should be.”

At practice, Renteria wears a white helmet and a blue jersey adorned with her derby name, Bunny Beatdown, a name she chose early on with aspirations of fulfilling its ferocity on the track. In October, Renteria and the rest of the TRD competition team will hit the road and head to Oakland for the Cosmic Chaos Tournament. Tucson Roller Derby plans to release the rest of its competition schedule in the coming months.

“Every time I come here, I feel so empowered,” said Renteria. “Loved, I guess, is the feeling I feel when I'm here.”

Those interested in attending TRD's next round of new skater training classes can find more information on their Instagram, @tucsonrollerderby, or by emailing info@tucsonrollerderby.org.