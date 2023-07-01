Women's soccer: FC Tucson draw to Royals flush

A tired and depleted FC Tucson played Royals FC Arizona to a 1 - 1 draw on Friday night at Kino North Stadium in their last home match of the season.

The team played without an injured Jaden Bailey and a suspended Kourtney Kutscher. With many of their players on the field for a full 90 in Wednesday’s loss to Arizona Arsenal, coach Kelly Pierce was forced to rely on frequent substitutions throughout the match.

Alyssa Rankin got on the board first. A throw-in went to Kiki Stewart, who passed it to an unmarked Rankin. Her header caught the Royals keeper off guard.

“Coach Kelly told me you’re gonna go in, give us all you got in the time you are out there,” said Rankin, who was named “player of the match” by the team. “I saw Kiki have the ball at her feet. I said, I hope she sees me. She sent a perfect ball and I just tried to get it away from the keeper and it went back post.”

The lead only lasted until the closing moments of the half, Paxton Bock, who also plays for Scottsdale’s Notre Dame Preparatory School, made a medium range shot after a quick run through midfield.

Those ended up being the only goals of the match, but the Royals had the lion’s share of second-half chances. Royals forward Olivia Garcia was a particular problem for the FC Tucson defense, but her attempts at goal never found home.

Rankin’s first-half goal was a bright spot for the team, but they looked very much like a side that played its third match over the course of a week.

“It’s been really difficult on the bodies, to be honest,” said Pierce after the match. “We had traveling to Texas, coming back, going to Phoenix… it’s definitely difficult and challenging, especially on the older girls.”

“I think we had good moments; we changed formations,” she added. “We definitely wanted to pose a bigger threat. I think we did have opportunities; we were just unlucky in finishing.”

The team has a welcome week off. They travel to Phoenix on Friday to close out the season with a match against longtime rival SC Del Sol.