sports

Last-minute goal not enough for FC Tucson win vs. Ventura County FC

League champs steal a draw at Kino with controversial penalty

Ted Prezelski
TucsonSentinel.com
  • Tucson full back Devin Slingsby attacks down the right wing in the first half.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson full back Devin Slingsby attacks down the right wing in the first half.
  • Tucson attacker Vilius Labutis had an excellent chance to take the leads with a second half breakaway, but pulled his shot wide.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson attacker Vilius Labutis had an excellent chance to take the leads with a second half breakaway, but pulled his shot wide.
  • Tucson's Vilius Labutis competes for a header in the middle of the field late in the match against Ventura County Fusion.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson's Vilius Labutis competes for a header in the middle of the field late in the match against Ventura County Fusion.
  • Tucson defender Munier Hussen wins an attacking header in the first half.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson defender Munier Hussen wins an attacking header in the first half.
  • One of the assistant referees works to separate the teams after a debatable penalty was awarded to the Fusion in stoppage time that led to a tie game.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comOne of the assistant referees works to separate the teams after a debatable penalty was awarded to the Fusion in stoppage time that led to a tie game.
  • Tucson's Vilius Labutis celebrates his equalizing goal early in the second half against Ventura County.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson's Vilius Labutis celebrates his equalizing goal early in the second half against Ventura County.
  • Tucson players run to celebrate with Vilius Labutis after he drew the home side level.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson players run to celebrate with Vilius Labutis after he drew the home side level.
  • Tucson center forward Gyorgy Kamaras in the first half against Ventura County.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson center forward Gyorgy Kamaras in the first half against Ventura County.
  • FC Tucson and Ventura County Fusion were evenly matched throughout the game.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson and Ventura County Fusion were evenly matched throughout the game.
  • Tucson forward Vilius Labutis takes a shot from inside the Fusion box.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson forward Vilius Labutis takes a shot from inside the Fusion box.
  • Tucson full back Devin Slingsby competes with a Fusion midfielder for the ball.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson full back Devin Slingsby competes with a Fusion midfielder for the ball.
  • Tucson midfielder Adrian Camacho fires in a cross from the right early in the first half against Ventura County.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson midfielder Adrian Camacho fires in a cross from the right early in the first half against Ventura County.
  • Tucson center back Munier Hussen wins a header.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson center back Munier Hussen wins a header.
  • Tucson forward Jose Contell competes for a header in the first half.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson forward Jose Contell competes for a header in the first half.
  • FC Tucson fans watch as players warm up before taking on Ventura County Fusion at Kino on Saturday night.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson fans watch as players warm up before taking on Ventura County Fusion at Kino on Saturday night.
  • FC Tucson hosted Military Appreciation and First Responders Night at Kino with flags representing the various armed forces including the recently formed Space Force.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson hosted Military Appreciation and First Responders Night at Kino with flags representing the various armed forces including the recently formed Space Force.
  • Airmen from Davis Monthan AFB presented the colors prior to kickoff.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comAirmen from Davis Monthan AFB presented the colors prior to kickoff.

After a match where FC Tucson had all the statistical advantages, the local soccer team ended up conceding a draw to Ventura County Fusion at Kino North Stadium on Saturday night.

Ventura was pinned back into their defensive half for most of the first half. Despite FC Tucson having so many chances, it took until the moments before the break for a goal and it came from Ventura’s Marley Edwards. The fans rained boos on the wild-haired midfielder as he and his teammates performed a choreographed routine to celebrate.

FC Tucson responded on the very first possession after the restart. Vilius Labutis, the Irish-Lithuanian midfielder, scored a header after a pass from José Contell. Labutis nearly had one a moment later when he and Contell took advantage of a turnover and charged behind the Ventura back line. His shot went wide while Contell (who was offside) gave the wide-armed gesture that indicated he thought he should have gotten the pass.

Tucson’s Antino Lopez looked for a late winner with a sally up field before being taken down by Levin Gerhardt just before he reached the edge of the box. Gerhardt earned himself a yellow, one of four his team got in the match. Munier Hussen stepped up to take the free kick and slipped it between the legs of the wall of Ventura players.

It should have been the game-winner. After all, Ventura had only a minute and a half plus stoppage time to get an equalizer and the game was still being bossed by the home side. There was a big “however” though.

A minute into the six-minute stoppage time period, Ventura County’s Jorge Lopez fell down easily after a minor contact with Tucson defender Marco Costa — too easy judging from the taunts and boos from the FC Tucson partisans in the crowd.

The moments after, which should have been a simple lining up of a penalty kick, saw both teams tussle as the referee tried to enforce some measure of discipline on both sides with the help of the linesman.

An altercation between Tucson’s Mathis St. Louis and several Ventura players ended with St. Louis being shoved to the ground by Venturas Aras Ashrafi and both players getting yellow cards. Linesman Dayo Agabe gesticulated to get the mass of FC Tucson players separated from Ventura’s and center ref Marcelo Soto showed another yellow, this time to FC Tucson’s Duvan Canchila.

Fans were still yelling at the fourth official, the linesman on their side of the field and players on the Ventura bench that Ashrafi deserved a red for his conduct when Logan Farrington, his team’s leading scorer stepped up to take the penalty kick. Tucson keeper Casper Mols dove to his left, guessing right but not having enough stretch to get the shot. Farrington put his finger to his lips in a “be quiet” gesture to the booing crowd. It didn’t work.

It could have been three points against the league champions and the current top team in the conference if not for that penalty kick. Coach Mark Biagi, although frustrated with the penalty, was also a bit disappointed in the lack of production in the first half.

“We were dangerous, but there was nothing really that was goal threatening,” he said. “30 seconds into the half with our first real shot on goal that tested their keeper, it went in… the challenge at half time was to be more goal dangerous and they did that.”

The second goal came from Munier Hussan in his first home game. He talked more about his teammates than the goal.

“This is a great group of guys,” he said. “I was blessed with the opportunity to get the free kick… you gotta keep rolling. We tied the best team in the league. We definitely should have pulled out a win, but I’m just gonna go on to the next one.”

Hassan’s brother, Hassani Dotson, plays for Minnesota United and posted a goal on Saturday night too.

FC Tucson moves on to a road trip that includes Capo FC on June 28 and Southern California Seahorses on June 30. FC Tucson has already tied Capo on the 16th and beaten SoCal on the 9th.

Odd stat

Not only was most of the first half scoreless, but neither team earned a corner off of their shots on goal. This likely didn’t make the local mortgage company that gets its name announced every time the linesman points to the corner flag too happy.

It was an indicator of how rarely the goalkeepers were tested in the early parts of the match. The lack of corner kicks ended only when FC Tucson was awarded one in minute 74.

“Yeah, it’s interesting,” said coach Biagi. “You certainly saw a lot of setpieces in the final thirds or each team. That shows the ability of the attackers to solve problems and, of course, get fouled… it’s a little bit odd, but sometimes that’s the game.”

