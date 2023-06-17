TucsonSentinel.com
sports

FC Tucson still undefeated, Del Sol not so much after 4-2 result at Kino

Scott earns brace; Terán, Kutscher make score sheet for local soccer side

Ted Prezelski
TucsonSentinel.com
  • Tucson forward Meredith Scott contributes to the defense late in the match against SC Del Sol.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson forward Meredith Scott contributes to the defense late in the match against SC Del Sol.
  • FC Tucson forward Meredith Scott is fouled by SC Del Sol's goalkeeper, resulting in a penalty in the second half.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson forward Meredith Scott is fouled by SC Del Sol's goalkeeper, resulting in a penalty in the second half.
  • Tucson forward Ariana Leamons escapes the clutches of the SC Del Sol defense.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson forward Ariana Leamons escapes the clutches of the SC Del Sol defense.
  • Jaden Bailey initiates one of her signature flip throw ins early in the first half against SC Del Sol.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comJaden Bailey initiates one of her signature flip throw ins early in the first half against SC Del Sol.
  • Tucson forward Meredith Scott celebrates her second goal of the night against SC Del Sol.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson forward Meredith Scott celebrates her second goal of the night against SC Del Sol.
  • Tucson forward Shannon Simon competes for a header against SC Del Sol.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson forward Shannon Simon competes for a header against SC Del Sol.
  • FC Tucson forward Meredith Scott puts in her second of the night to put the home side up 4-2 over Arizona rivals SC Del Sol.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson forward Meredith Scott puts in her second of the night to put the home side up 4-2 over Arizona rivals SC Del Sol.
  • Fans cheer on the home team at Kino North Stadium Friday night as they took on WPSL rival SC Del Sol.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFans cheer on the home team at Kino North Stadium Friday night as they took on WPSL rival SC Del Sol.
  • Tucson's Paloma Teran scores the team's second goal.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson's Paloma Teran scores the team's second goal.
  • FC Tucson players celebrate with Paloma Teran after she game the team a 2-1 lead late in the first half.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson players celebrate with Paloma Teran after she game the team a 2-1 lead late in the first half.
  • FC Tucson captain Laura Pimienta puts in a tackle late in the first half.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson captain Laura Pimienta puts in a tackle late in the first half.
  • Tucson forward Jaden Bailey passes as the SC Del Sol defense closes down on her.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson forward Jaden Bailey passes as the SC Del Sol defense closes down on her.
  • Tucson's Laura Pimienta and Sc Del Sol's Tatum Thomason battle for a high ball.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson's Laura Pimienta and Sc Del Sol's Tatum Thomason battle for a high ball.
  • Tucson midfielder Sydney Lenhart on the ball.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson midfielder Sydney Lenhart on the ball.
  • FC Tucson right back Priscilla Pimienta takes a free kick in the first half.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson right back Priscilla Pimienta takes a free kick in the first half.
  • Meredith Scott celebrates her opening goal against SC Del Sol with teammates.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comMeredith Scott celebrates her opening goal against SC Del Sol with teammates.
  • Tucson attacker Ariana Leamons attacks down the left wing in the first half.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson attacker Ariana Leamons attacks down the left wing in the first half.
  • FC Tucson players tussle with SC Del Sol defenders for an early corner kick.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson players tussle with SC Del Sol defenders for an early corner kick.
  • Tucson captain Laura Pimienta passes the ball.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson captain Laura Pimienta passes the ball.
  • FC Tucson goalkeeper Maddie Smith warms up prior to taking on SC Del Sol at Kino North.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson goalkeeper Maddie Smith warms up prior to taking on SC Del Sol at Kino North.

FC Tucson’s women’s team solidified a spot at the top of the table with a win over perennial opponent SC Del Sol on Friday night.

The visitors from Phoenix, undefeated and untied going into the evening, were under pressure early and kept pinned into their half in the opening moments of the match. Meredith Scott, who had many good looks on Wednesday go unfulfilled, got on the board early with a sixth-minute header from a pass from Katie Connelly.

Things settled as the half moved on and were able to take advantage of their four-player diamond midfield. The visitors had a shot in minute 23 that ended up being Tucson’s Meredith Scott’s first save of the match.

Jessica Haynes, a player for Grand Canyon University, evened things up for Del Sol in minute 35 off of a pass from Kristen Puels.

Salpointe graduate Paloma Terán scored in stoppage time to regain the lead for Tucson.

The lead didn’t last far in the second half when a defensive breakdown on Tucson’s backline left an open goal for Keri Matthews. The Del Sol and ASU striker was left with an easy tap-in to even up the score.

It took a set play to get Tucson back into the lead. Meredith Scott slipped behind the defense and ended up alone with Del Sol keeper Jenni Groves. The keeper went for Scott’s feet and didn’t get any of the ball but sent her to the ground.

Referee Alejandro Zamayoa went to his pocket for an instant but elected not to show a card, although watchers of the game would have said that FIFA Law 12 should have mandated an ejection. Zamayoa, however, awarded a penalty kick. Kourtney Kutscher went to the spot and made what seemed to be an effortless kick that Groves couldn’t make a serious attempt for.

This time, Del Sol wasn’t given room to respond as several of Tucson’s midfielders retreated to the back line. Despite the defensive outlook, Scott was able to in the final moments of the match to put an exclamation mark on the victory.

After the match coach Kelly Pierce admitted that the win was a bit messy.

“We kind of expected that. We have tired legs. It’s the third game in seven days,” she said. “It wasn’t always pretty, but a win is a win.”

“That kind of irks me a bit,” she said of the breakdown that led to the second Del Sol goal. “It’s part of the game, as long as we are finishing and capitalizing on our opportunities…it speaks volumes of their work ethic.”

FC Tucson is now in first place in the Desert Conference, four points clear of both SC Del Sol and third place Arizona Arsenal. The team has a bit of a break before a drive out to El Paso next Saturday for a match against the Surf.

— 30 —

