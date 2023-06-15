Clock-end didn't do its job: FC Tucson earns strong win vs. Az Arsenal

The disappointments of the 2022 season for FC Tucson’s women’s team showed best in their two matches against Arizona Arsenal. One ended in a draw after the team couldn’t hold on to a two-goal lead, the other was their only loss of the season.

The team had a bit of redemption Wednesday night with a win against the Mesa-based soccer side at Kino North Stadium.

FC Tucson opened the scoring when a long cross in front of the goal was largely missed by the Arsenal defense, which was expecting it to end at the foot of one of the FC Tucson attackers in the box. Instead, veteran fullback Laura Pimienta waited at the far post to tap it in.

It was only moments later that Pimienta was on the backline, saving a shot that was inches away from crossing into the goal.

Sydney Lenhart, a former Salpointe Lancer who plays her college soccer at Brandeis University, scored in first-half stoppage time.

Second half play was dominated by FC Tucson’s defense and by Maddy Smith, who had a heroic double save when an Arsenal attacker got behind the back line in minute 53.

One of coach Kelly Pierce’s aims this season is to fix the problems that kept the team from their usual spot atop the conference table last year.

“Scoring goals this season has been a huge asset, obviously it’s been a struggle for a couple of years,” she said. “Having multiple players that have scored, one as a defender… it’s been really good.”

Long time forward Meredith Scott did not end up on the board, but was one of the more active attacking players. Despite not scoring, she was happy for a win particularly against Arsenal.

“Arsenal took away our 15-game winning streak… we were going to come out and win no matter what it took,” she said. “We love seeing goals from a center back and a sub… that’s exactly what we need.”

The team faces the only other undefeated side in the conference on Friday night. That night’s opponent, SC Del Sol, has long been the bête noire for FC Tucson.

“They are strong; they are fast,” she said. “If we play our game, if I finish… then we should be fine.”

“We need to play confident and ball out,” she added.