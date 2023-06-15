TucsonSentinel.com
Clock-end didn't do its job: FC Tucson earns strong win vs. Az Arsenal
sports

Clock-end didn't do its job: FC Tucson earns strong win vs. Az Arsenal

Pimienta, Lenhart tally against Mesa-based soccer club

Ted Prezelski
TucsonSentinel.com
  Tucson attacker Meredith Scott takes a shot against Arizona Arsenal.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson attacker Meredith Scott takes a shot against Arizona Arsenal.
  Tucson forward Meredith Scott takes an early shot against Arizona Arsenal.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson forward Meredith Scott takes an early shot against Arizona Arsenal.
  Tucson's Meredith Scott breaks into the Arsenal box in the first half.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson's Meredith Scott breaks into the Arsenal box in the first half.
  Tucson midfielder Paloma Teran helps the home side to keep a clean sheet against Arizona Arsenal.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson midfielder Paloma Teran helps the home side to keep a clean sheet against Arizona Arsenal.
  FC Tucson defender Priscilla Pimienta takes a free kick late in the second half against Arizona Arsenal.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson defender Priscilla Pimienta takes a free kick late in the second half against Arizona Arsenal.
  Sydney Lenhart celebrates her goal with teammate Jaden Bailey.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comSydney Lenhart celebrates her goal with teammate Jaden Bailey.
  Tucson forward Sydney Lenhart on the ball.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson forward Sydney Lenhart on the ball.
  Tucson's Laura Pimienta celebrates her opening goal with teammates Kourtney Kutscher and Paloma Teran.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comucson's Laura Pimienta celebrates her opening goal with teammates Kourtney Kutscher and Paloma Teran.
  FC Tucson forward Sydney Lenhart sneaks the ball past Arizona Arsenal keeper Taylor Hannah to give the home side a 2-0 advantage.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson forward Sydney Lenhart sneaks the ball past Arizona Arsenal keeper Taylor Hannah to give the home side a 2-0 advantage.
  FC Tucson captain Laura Pimienta scores the first goal of the match with an outside of the boot shot.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson captain Laura Pimienta scores the first goal of the match with an outside of the boot shot.
  Tucson midfielder Kourtney Kutscher plots a path through the Arsenal midfield.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson midfielder Kourtney Kutscher plots a path through the Arsenal midfield.
  Arizona Arsenal goalkeeper Taylor Hannah smothers an early attack as Tucson forward Jaden Bailey attacks.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comArizona Arsenal goalkeeper Taylor Hannah smothers an early attack as Tucson forward Jaden Bailey attacks.
  FC Tucson midfielder Shannon Simon takes a shot in the first half.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson midfielder Shannon Simon takes a shot in the first half.
  FC Tucson midfielder Krystal Kutscher wins a high ball in the middle of the park.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson midfielder Krystal Kutscher wins a high ball in the middle of the park.
  FC Tucson head coach Kelly Pierce looks to keep the momentum going after an emphatic home opener which saw the team score seven against El Paso.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson head coach Kelly Pierce looks to keep the momentum going after an emphatic home opener which saw the team score seven against El Paso.
  Tucson forward Jaden Bailey had encouraging words for the kids as they entered the field.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson forward Jaden Bailey had encouraging words for the kids as they entered the field.
  Tucson's Ariana Leamons competes for a header in the first half against Arizona Arsenal.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson's Ariana Leamons competes for a header in the first half against Arizona Arsenal.
  FC Tucson midfielder Kourtney Kutscher set the tone early on with her passing and progressive play.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson midfielder Kourtney Kutscher set the tone early on with her passing and progressive play.
  FC Tucson's players were all smiles as they prepared for their second match in 5 days against Arizona Arsenal at Kino North.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson's players were all smiles as they prepared for their second match in 5 days against Arizona Arsenal at Kino North.
  Tucson players warm up in the rays of the setting sun before taking on Arizona Arsenal.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson players warm up in the rays of the setting sun before taking on Arizona Arsenal.

The disappointments of the 2022 season for FC Tucson’s women’s team showed best in their two matches against Arizona Arsenal. One ended in a draw after the team couldn’t hold on to a two-goal lead, the other was their only loss of the season.

The team had a bit of redemption Wednesday night with a win against the Mesa-based soccer side at Kino North Stadium.

FC Tucson opened the scoring when a long cross in front of the goal was largely missed by the Arsenal defense, which was expecting it to end at the foot of one of the FC Tucson attackers in the box. Instead, veteran fullback Laura Pimienta waited at the far post to tap it in.

It was only moments later that Pimienta was on the backline, saving a shot that was inches away from crossing into the goal.

Sydney Lenhart, a former Salpointe Lancer who plays her college soccer at Brandeis University, scored in first-half stoppage time.

Second half play was dominated by FC Tucson’s defense and by Maddy Smith, who had a heroic double save when an Arsenal attacker got behind the back line in minute 53.

One of coach Kelly Pierce’s aims this season is to fix the problems that kept the team from their usual spot atop the conference table last year.

“Scoring goals this season has been a huge asset, obviously it’s been a struggle for a couple of years,” she said. “Having multiple players that have scored, one as a defender… it’s been really good.”

Long time forward Meredith Scott did not end up on the board, but was one of the more active attacking players. Despite not scoring, she was happy for a win particularly against Arsenal.

“Arsenal took away our 15-game winning streak… we were going to come out and win no matter what it took,” she said. “We love seeing goals from a center back and a sub… that’s exactly what we need.”

The team faces the only other undefeated side in the conference on Friday night. That night’s opponent, SC Del Sol, has long been the bête noire for FC Tucson.

“They are strong; they are fast,” she said. “If we play our game, if I finish… then we should be fine.”

“We need to play confident and ball out,” she added.

— 30 —

