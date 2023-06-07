Ex-Wildcat defender Enciso now a campeón with Club América

Defender Sabrina Enciso finished her last season as a Wildcat in 2021, and went on to play a short stint with FC Tucson in the summer of 2022. She is now playing in Mexico’s Liga MX Feminil for Club América. She made 14 appearances and scored a goal as the team made a run to the league championship this past weekend.

FC Tucson women’s coach Kelly Pierce noted that her three-game run through in the WPSL probably has little to do with her championship, but has praise for Enciso.

“I’m not surprised at her success at all. It’s well deserved,” she said.

Becca Moros coached Enciso during her time at the Univerisity of Arizona. In Enciso, Moros saw a hard-working player.

“Sabrina has tremendous passion for the game. Her work rate and competitive appetite stood out from minute one,” she said. “It was a joy to coach her and an even bigger joy to see her make a name for herself in the pros.”

FC Tucson women getting ranked

After only one match, FC Tucson’s women’s side earned a spot on the Women’s Premier Soccer League power rankings for the West Region. In a social media release on Tuesday, the team placed 8th in the rankings.

The league gave few details on how the ranks are determined, but Saturday’s 7-1 romp over El Paso Surf likely played a role.

Aside from the recognition, having goals scored by four different players showed that the team may be over some of the goal-scoring woes of last season.

“I think it’s the right direction,” said coach Kelly Pierce. “Clearly we have some work to do… the fact that we had multiple people scoring goals and had plenty of opportunities on top of that was encouraging and positive.”

Merideth Scott had three goals in Saturday’s match. Naija Bruckner, who opened the scoring in the match against El Paso, will be unavailable this Saturday for a match in Phoenix against Royals AZ.

FC Tucson men to take on Seahorses at Kino

On the men’s side, FC Tucson posted their first win against a league opponent. The team hopes to build on that win against Capo FC with a Friday-night match against the Southern California Seahorses.

In a division with four teams that are new to the league, the Seahorses are grizzled vets. FC Tucson compiled a decent record against them, with only a single nail-biting tie in 2016 being the closest they came to losing a match.

Still, coach Mark Biagi wants to remind soccer watchers that it’s been a while since FC Tucson has played in the Seahorses’ league, much less their division.

“There’s a lot of times these USL Two teams can be different from year to year,” said Biagi. “I don’t look at their history to gauge their current situation. I just know that they have had some quality teams over the past several years.”

Last year, the team had its best showing since the Bush administration. 23 points over 12 matches earned them a playoff run, where they fell to fellow California side Ventura County Fusion. They’ve earned one win out of three games played so far this season.

The match kicks off at Kino Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. at Kino North Stadium.