Fantastic 4: Stevenson puts up quad for FC Tucson against visiting Olympians FC

It took only five minutes for Ethan Stevenson to score FC Tucson’s first goal in a noon time match against Olympians FC at Kino North Stadium on Saturday.

Then he scored again… and again… and so on… as he ended up with four goals before the half-hour mark.

“It’s quite an accomplishment at any level and I’m proud of him,” said coach Mark Biagi. “There’s a reason he’s here.”

What brought him to FC Tucson? After a 2021 season where he scored a respectable but unspectacular three goals for Brazos Valley Cavalry FC, Stevenson broke out last year for 19 goals. An accomplishment even more remarkable given his team only played 19 games. The move has worked both for FC Tucson and for Stevenson.

“So far, it’s been a better environment here, way more professional,” said Stevenson after the match. “It’s been a great experience so far.”

Eight previous players have scored hat tricks for FC Tucson, but no one has previously scored four goals in a match.

Stevenson’s heroics aside, there were 21 other people on the field. Olympians made it up the field on a couple of occasions, and although FC Tucson’s defense was able to clean things up, the defense looked a bit sloppy at times.

“Obviously there’s going to be some small hurdles that we have to go over, go around and through,” said Biagi. “A little better ball security at moments and transitioning to defense. I’m happy we didn’t concede a goal during the run of play.”

He slipped in that “during the run of play” qualifier because Olympians managed a second-half goal from a set play in the second half. Changes at the hour mark brought on György Kamarás, who scored in stoppage time.

Olympians is the current champion of their league, the United Premier Soccer League, still, they were out-matched at times.

“We are a UPSL team. We have dreams; we have a lot of talent,” said Olympians coach Christian Valdez after the match. “We played well, but today was difficult.”

FC Tucson moves on to start their USL League Two season in earnest with a game against Arizona Arsenal in Mesa.