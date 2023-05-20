TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Fantastic 4: Stevenson puts up quad for FC Tucson against visiting Olympians FC
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
sports

Fantastic 4: Stevenson puts up quad for FC Tucson against visiting Olympians FC

Kamarás seals victory with 5th goal over young soccer squad

Ted Prezelski
TucsonSentinel.com
  • FC Tucson forward Mathis Pilon St-Louis takes a shot as he's closed down by the Olympians FC goalkeeper.
    Joshua Pearson/Tucson SentinelFC Tucson forward Mathis Pilon St-Louis takes a shot as he's closed down by the Olympians FC goalkeeper.
  • Ethan Stevenson opened the scoring with a run past the Olympians goalkeeper in the first half.
    Joshua Pearson/Tucson SentinelEthan Stevenson opened the scoring with a run past the Olympians goalkeeper in the first half.
  • Tucson midfielder Danny Garcia heads the ball while under pressure from an Olympians player.
    Joshua Pearson/Tucson SentinelTucson midfielder Danny Garcia heads the ball while under pressure from an Olympians player.
  • FC Tucson players salute the crowd after an emphatic 5-1 win over Olympians FC.
    Joshua Pearson/Tucson SentinelFC Tucson players salute the crowd after an emphatic 5-1 win over Olympians FC.
  • Ethan Stevenson celebrates his opening goal with teammates.
    Joshua Pearson/Tucson SentinelEthan Stevenson celebrates his opening goal with teammates.
  • FC Tucson midfielder Rui Reis crosses the ball into the Olympians box in the second half.
    Joshua Pearson/Tucson SentinelFC Tucson midfielder Rui Reis crosses the ball into the Olympians box in the second half.
  • Tucson's Gyorgy Kamaras takes a free kick late in the second half.
    Joshua Pearson/Tucson SentinelTucson's Gyorgy Kamaras takes a free kick late in the second half.
  • Tucson attacker Gyorgy Kamaras scores the team's 5th goal in second half stoppage time.
    Joshua Pearson/Tucson SentinelTucson attacker Gyorgy Kamaras scores the team's 5th goal in second half stoppage time.
  • Gyorgy Kamaras celebrates his late goal.
    Joshua Pearson/Tucson SentinelGyorgy Kamaras celebrates his late goal.
  • Tucson forward Ethan Stevenson showed fans why he was the leading scorer in USL League 2 last season.
    Joshua Pearson/Tucson SentinelTucson forward Ethan Stevenson showed fans why he was the leading scorer in USL League 2 last season.
  • Tucson midfielder Adrian Camacho takes a shot from distance.
    Joshua Pearson/Tucson SentinelTucson midfielder Adrian Camacho takes a shot from distance.
  • Tucson's Adrian Camacho slips away from the tackle of an Olympians FC player.
    Joshua Pearson/Tucson SentinelTucson's Adrian Camacho slips away from the tackle of an Olympians FC player.
  • FC Tucson starting goalkeeper Casper Mols rises above the crowd in the second half.
    Joshua Pearson/Tucson SentinelFC Tucson starting goalkeeper Casper Mols rises above the crowd in the second half.
  • Fans who attended the match crowded near the top of the stands as the temperature climbed into the 90s.
    Joshua Pearson/Tucson SentinelFans who attended the match crowded near the top of the stands as the temperature climbed into the 90s.
  • FC Tucson forward Ethan Stevenson set a new club record with 4 goals, all in the first half.
    Joshua Pearson/Tucson SentinelFC Tucson forward Ethan Stevenson set a new club record with 4 goals, all in the first half.
  • Ethan Stevenson scores his fourth goal of the game with a chip over the keeper.
    Joshua Pearson/Tucson SentinelEthan Stevenson scores his fourth goal of the game with a chip over the keeper.
  • FC Tucson players take to the field for a noon kickoff against Olympians FC at Kino North Stadium.
    Joshua Pearson/Tucson SentinelFC Tucson players take to the field for a noon kickoff against Olympians FC at Kino North Stadium.
  • An Olympians FC free kick is defended by Marco Costa.
    Joshua Pearson/Tucson SentinelAn Olympians FC free kick is defended by Marco Costa.
  • Tucson midfielder Carlos Armendariz competes for a header in the first half against Olympians FC.
    Joshua Pearson/Tucson SentinelTucson midfielder Carlos Armendariz competes for a header in the first half against Olympians FC.
  • Carne asada was on the menu for fans who attended FC Tucson's match against Olympians FC at Kino on Saturday.
    Joshua Pearson/Tucson SentinelCarne asada was on the menu for fans who attended FC Tucson's match against Olympians FC at Kino on Saturday.

It took only five minutes for Ethan Stevenson to score FC Tucson’s first goal in a noon time match against Olympians FC at Kino North Stadium on Saturday.

Then he scored again… and again… and so on… as he ended up with four goals before the half-hour mark.

“It’s quite an accomplishment at any level and I’m proud of him,” said coach Mark Biagi. “There’s a reason he’s here.”

What brought him to FC Tucson? After a 2021 season where he scored a respectable but unspectacular three goals for Brazos Valley Cavalry FC, Stevenson broke out last year for 19 goals. An accomplishment even more remarkable given his team only played 19 games. The move has worked both for FC Tucson and for Stevenson.

“So far, it’s been a better environment here, way more professional,” said Stevenson after the match. “It’s been a great experience so far.”

Eight previous players have scored hat tricks for FC Tucson, but no one has previously scored four goals in a match.

Stevenson’s heroics aside, there were 21 other people on the field. Olympians made it up the field on a couple of occasions, and although FC Tucson’s defense was able to clean things up, the defense looked a bit sloppy at times.

“Obviously there’s going to be some small hurdles that we have to go over, go around and through,” said Biagi. “A little better ball security at moments and transitioning to defense. I’m happy we didn’t concede a goal during the run of play.”

He slipped in that “during the run of play” qualifier because Olympians managed a second-half goal from a set play in the second half. Changes at the hour mark brought on György Kamarás, who scored in stoppage time.

Olympians is the current champion of their league, the United Premier Soccer League, still, they were out-matched at times.

“We are a UPSL team. We have dreams; we have a lot of talent,” said Olympians coach Christian Valdez after the match. “We played well, but today was difficult.”

FC Tucson moves on to start their USL League Two season in earnest with a game against Arizona Arsenal in Mesa.

Hat tricks & more for FC Tucson

  • Glenn Vass, May 13, 2011, at Yavapai, W, 7-2
  • Ricardo Velazco, May 17, 2014 vs. OC Pateadores Blues, W, 7-0
  • Pedro Espindola, July 24, 2015 vs. Kitsap Puma, W, 4-1, postseason
  • Afonso Pinheiro, July 16, 2016 vs. Ventura County Fusion, W, 5-2
  • Moshe Perez, May 26, 2017 at FC Boulder U23, W, 5-0
  • Roy Abergil, March 18, 2019, vs. Sporting AZ, W, 9-0
  • Gio Calixtro, Aug. 22, 2021, at Fort Lauderdale CF, W, 4-0
  • Charlie Dennis, Sept. 19, 2021, at Greenville Triumph SC, D, 3-3
  • Ethan Stevenson*, May 20, 2023, vs Olympians FC, W 5-1

*4 goals scored

Filed under

sports, soccer, college, pro, breaking,

Read more about

christian valdez, ethan stevenson, fc tucson, mark biagi, olympians fc

More by Ted Prezelski

— 30 —

Top headlines

Hat tricks & more for FC Tucson

  • Glenn Vass, May 13, 2011, at Yavapai, W, 7-2
  • Ricardo Velazco, May 17, 2014 vs. OC Pateadores Blues, W, 7-0
  • Pedro Espindola, July 24, 2015 vs. Kitsap Puma, W, 4-1, postseason
  • Afonso Pinheiro, July 16, 2016 vs. Ventura County Fusion, W, 5-2
  • Moshe Perez, May 26, 2017 at FC Boulder U23, W, 5-0
  • Roy Abergil, March 18, 2019, vs. Sporting AZ, W, 9-0
  • Gio Calixtro, Aug. 22, 2021, at Fort Lauderdale CF, W, 4-0
  • Charlie Dennis, Sept. 19, 2021, at Greenville Triumph SC, D, 3-3
  • Ethan Stevenson*, May 20, 2023, vs Olympians FC, W 5-1

*4 goals scored

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by
find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder