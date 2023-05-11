TucsonSentinel.com
FC Tucson misses 2 penalty kicks, wins big anyway
sports

FC Tucson

FC Tucson misses 2 penalty kicks, wins big anyway

Camacho earns goal & assist on the way to 4-0 drubbing of FC Arizona

Ted Prezelski
TucsonSentinel.com
  • FC Tucson's Danny Garcia takes a shot from outside the box.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson's Danny Garcia takes a shot from outside the box.
  • FC Tucson midfielder Adrian Camacho celebrates his opening goal.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson midfielder Adrian Camacho celebrates his opening goal.
  • FC Tucson players warm up ahead of their Wednesday night match against FC Arizona at Kino.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson players warm up ahead of their Wednesday night match against FC Arizona at Kino.
  • FC Tucson's Kodai Tanaka shrugs off a challenge late in the match.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson's Kodai Tanaka shrugs off a challenge late in the match.
  • FC Tucson forward Ethan Stevenson was fouled in the box to give the team a second penalty kick of the night.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson forward Ethan Stevenson was fouled in the box to give the team a second penalty kick of the night.
  • Players compete for a corner kick in the second half.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comPlayers compete for a corner kick in the second half.
  • Tucson keeper Nils Roth keeps a close eye on an FC Arizona free kick in the second half.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson keeper Nils Roth keeps a close eye on an FC Arizona free kick in the second half.
  • Tucson players celebrate with Kainan Dos Santos after he put the team up 2-0 in the first half.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson players celebrate with Kainan Dos Santos after he put the team up 2-0 in the first half.
  • Adrian Camacho missed the first penalty of the match.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comAdrian Camacho missed the first penalty of the match.
  • FC Tucson midfielder Vilius Labutis skips over a tackle.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson midfielder Vilius Labutis skips over a tackle.
  • Tucson midfielder Adrian Camacho pulled the strings from midfield against FC Arizona.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson midfielder Adrian Camacho pulled the strings from midfield against FC Arizona.
  • Adrian Camacho opened the scoring with a strike from outside the box.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comAdrian Camacho opened the scoring with a strike from outside the box.
  • Over 700 fans showed up to cheer on FC Tucson as they took on FC Arizona.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comOver 700 fans showed up to cheer on FC Tucson as they took on FC Arizona.
  • First-year head coach Mark Biagi takes to the field.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFirst-year head coach Mark Biagi takes to the field.
  • Tucson goalkeeper Casper Mols warms up for the FC Arizona match at Kino.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comTucson goalkeeper Casper Mols warms up for the FC Arizona match at Kino.
  • FC Tucson owner Jon Pearlman was all smiles before the match.
    Joshua Pearson/TucsonSentinel.comFC Tucson owner Jon Pearlman was all smiles before the match.

FC Arizona made the trip to Kino North Stadium on Wednesday night with a record of three wins in three league games, but they walked off the field on the wrong end of a 4 - 0 result against home side FC Tucson.

Despite the final score, the visitors had the first look at the goal. A fifth-minute solo charge upfield got one of Arizona’s forwards into the box. FC Tucson’s Patrick Strauss broke up the play with a smart tackle.

It ended up being one of the few times FC Arizona threatened in the first half. FC Tucson had nearly constant possession, much of it on FC Arizona’s side of the field. The home team’s deliberate passing and use of the full width of the field stood in contrast with the get-the-ball-up-field-and-pray-for-the-best tactics that the visitor’s were forced to adapt.

The pressure paid off in the 13th minute with Adrian Camacho getting the ball away from an FC Arizona defender and taking a left-footed shot from inside the box. The shot beat the keeper and gave FC Tucson the lead.

A chance to extend that lead came in minute 40 when Brendan Clark was taken down in the box. It fell to goal scorer Camacho to take the penalty kick. The prowess that Camacho showed earlier in the match failed him as the shot bounced off an upright.

Whatever disappointment Camacho felt was cured within moments when he set up Kainan Dos Santos to score the team’s second goal.

FC Tucson’s pressure kept going in the second half and earned the team another penalty kick in minute 70. This time Carlos Armendáriz stepped up to the spot, but the result was the same as in the first half: a miss.

That left the team to have to grow their lead with shots from the field. Ethan Stevenson, who previously played for Brazos Valley Cavalry FC, scored in minute 77. The final goal came from Peyton Montiel in minute 85.

It was a strong win by a Tucson side that has only been training together for a little more than a week.

“We didn’t practice much, but we already have a good idea what the coach wants,” said Adrian Camacho, who was named ‘player of the match’ on the team’s social media. “Tonight, we just chose how we want to play. We want to have the ball every time and we want to create chances.”

FC Arizona, in the end, was left with few opportunities to score. Coach Mark Biagi was very pleased with his possession tactics and how the team executed them.

“We’re going to be a team that wants a lot of the ball,” he said. “We were stringing together eight, 10, 15 passes repeatedly, which makes it tough…the other team doesn’t have the ball.”

FC Tucson opens league play on Saturday with a road match against Redlands FC.

