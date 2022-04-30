Pima softball swept at South Mountain, clinch No. 4 seed at NJCAA Region I, Division I Tournament

The Pima Community College softball team (17-23, 17-23 in ACCAC) struggled to contain South Mountain Community College (32-22, 23-19) on Saturday in Phoenix.

The Aztecs surrendered 23 runs to the Cougars. Freshman Kalynn Worthy (Verrado HS) finished the day 3 for 6 with an RBI and three runs scored. Freshman Elise Muñoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) was also 3 for 6 with three RBIs, a run and two walks. Freshman Mia Casadei (Tanque Verde HS) finished the day 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run.

Game 1: South Mountain CC Cougars 14, Pima CC Aztecs 10: The Aztecs rallied to tie the game but the Cougars scored seven runs in the 6th inning and held off one final Pima rally in the 7th.

Down 7-3 heading into the 5th inning, the Aztecs cut the deficit with three runs. Freshman Cerrina Barajas (Tucson Magnet HS) drew a bases loaded walk scoring pinch runner Alize Rodriguez (Bourgade Catholic HS). Casadei followed with an RBI single. With one out, Muñoz grounded out, but brought in pinch runner Kayla Gonzales (Salpointe Catholic HS) to cut it to 7-6.

The Aztecs tied the game when freshman Stephanie Tapia (Cibola HS) led off the 6th inning with a home run to center field on a 2-2 count. It was her team-leading 13th homer of the season.

The Cougars tacked on seven runs in the bottom-half of the 6th to retake the lead at 14-7.

The Aztecs attempted one more rally in the 7th. Muñoz and freshman Analisa Gomez (University HS) hit back-to-back RBI doubles. Sophomore Faith Orton hit an RBI single to plate Gomez but sophomore Desiree Martinez (Canyon del Oro HS) got caught at home plate to end the game.

Muñoz finished the game 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a run while Tapia went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, a run scored and two walks. Worthy was 2 for 4 with an RBI, two runs scored and two doubles. Barajas, Casadei and Orton each had an RBI and a run scored.

Orton took the loss as she pitched five and two-third innings, giving up 13 runs (10 earned) on 14 hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

PCC 0 0 1 2 3 1 3 10 14 5

SMCC 4 1 0 2 0 7 x 14 15 2

L – Orton (15-9). 2B – Worthy 2, Gomez, Muñoz. HR – Tapia.

Game 2: South Mountain CC Cougars 9, Pima CC Aztecs 1 (5 innings): The Cougars took control early with five runs in the first inning as the Aztecs got held to two hits for the game.

The Aztecs got on the board in the 2nd inning. Worthy hit a single with one out and was driven in by Casadei’s RBI single.

The Cougars scored two runs in the 2nd and two runs in the 4th.

Casadei was 1 for 2 with an RBI while Worthy finished 1 for 2 with a run. Muñoz drew two walks in the game.

Freshman Teresa Garza (Benson HS) took the loss as she pitched one and two-third innings, giving up six runs (six earned) off six hits with one strikeout and one walk.

PCC 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0

SMCC 5 2 0 2 x 9 10 1

L – Garza (0-6). SB – Muñoz, Worthy.

The Aztecs clinched the No. 4 seed for the NJCAA Region I, Division I Tournament on May 13-14. All games will be played at Yavapai College in Prescott.

Pima has four games remaining in their regular season schedule. They play at Paradise Valley Community College on Tuesday in an ACCAC doubleheader. First game starts at 1 p.m.

