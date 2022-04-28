sticky zone 56764
PCC golfer Angelica Martinez earns at-large bid for NJCAA National championships

Aztec golf programs nationally ranked

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College women’s golf team will have one more representative at the NJCAA Division I National Championships.

Freshman Angelica Martinez (Tucson Magnet HS) received an at-large bid to play at the National Championships alongside teammate Maria Harrouch.

Martinez finished tied for 20th place at the NJCAA Southwest District Championships with a total score of 250 (85-77-88). She was selected second team All-ACCAC and second team All-Region earlier this season.

The NJCAA Division I Women’s Golf National Championship will be from May 9-12 at the Mayfair Country Club in Sanford, Fla.

The women’s and men’s golf teams are both nationally ranked in the final NJCAA polls. The men’s team sits at No. 21 in the NJCAA Division I national poll. The women’s team cracked the rankings for the first time this season sitting at No. 20 in the Golfstat 2022 NJCAA Top 10 Women’s Golf poll.

- 30 -
Stephanie van Latum

