Pima's Littlewood claims her 2nd heptathlon title at the NJCAA Region I Multi-Event Championships

The Pima Community College women’s track & field team opened the postseason on Monday and Tuesday at the NJCAA Region I Multi-Event Championships at Mesa Community College.

The Aztecs got on the team board with 26 points that will carry into next week’s NJCAA Region I Championships.

Sophomore Eliza Littlewood (Campo Verde HS) became a two-time NJCAA Region I Multi-Event Champion as she claimed first place in the Heptathlon with a total of 4387 points. She is now second in Pima school history. Littlewood earned personal-records in six of the seven events. She claimed first place in the High Jump with a mark of 1.62 meters (5-feet, 3.75-inches) and earned 10 team points for the Aztecs.

Freshman Jackie Trice (Williams Field HS) finished in third place with a total of 4218 points. She took first place in the Long Jump with a mark of 5.60 meters (18-4.50). Trice gave the Aztecs seven team points with her finish.

Sophomore Abigail Walls (Tucson Magnet HS) took fourth place with 4088 points and earned six team points while freshman Emily Felix was sixth with 3399 points. She gained three team points for Pima.

The Aztecs will compete at the NJCAA Region I Championships next Tuesday and Thursday (May 3 & 5) at Mesa Community College. Events begin at 5 p.m.

- 30 -