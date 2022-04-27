sticky zone 56764
Pima track's Joshua Bowen takes 3rd place in decathlon at NJCAA Region I Multi-Event Championships

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College men’s track & field team opened its portion of the postseason on Monday and Tuesday at the NJCAA Region I Multi-Event Championships at Mesa Community College.

The Aztecs got on the team board with nine points that will carry into next week’s NJCAA Region I Championships.

Freshman Joshua Bowen claimed third place in the Decathlon with a total of 5143 points. He took first place in the Shot Put at 12.83 meters (42-feet, 1.25-inches), the Discus with a mark of 36.13 meters (118-6) and the Javelin with a throw of 53.67 meters (176-1). He also set personal-records in four other events. He earned seven team points for the Aztecs.

Sophomore Ali Mohamed (Desert View HS) took fifth place with 4108 points earning four points for Pima and freshman Bryan Stiles (Kofa HS) claimed sixth place with 3946 points gaining three team points.

The Aztecs will compete at the NJCAA Region I Championships next Tuesday and Thursday (May 3 & 5) at Mesa Community College. Events begin at 5 p.m.


Photo by Ben Carbajal

