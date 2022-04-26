Pima soccer midfielder/defender Riley Bonner named Aztec Student-Athlete of the Week

Pima Community College women’s soccer player Riley Bonner (Cienega HS) found ways to stay involved, and despite an injury suffered during the shortened 2020 season; which kept her out for the 2021 season, she contributed in more ways than one.

Bonner, a sophomore midfielder/defender, was selected Chapman Automotive Aztec Student-Athlete of the Week for the week of April 18-24.

She suffered a knee injury while training for the 2020 season but maintained her status within the program, becoming a statistician and assisting in setting up for practice and for game-days. She was hoping to return in October but her release date was pushed to January.

“As hard as that is on an athlete to watch her teammates play, it was even harder when the team made it to Nationals and she could not fully participate,” Pima women’s soccer coach Kendra Veliz said. “Although Riley could not be on the field, she went through a tough rehab and became the best statistician we’ve ever had. Although there were difficult days, she tried to maintain a positive attitude and a bright smile. Riley has since persevered and is back on the pitch training for next season.”

Bonner volunteered at the 162nd Wings Family Day, a military family picnic event held at the Desert Vista Campus earlier this month. She was part of the setup and take down crew. She also tutors little kids in reading and writing at an elementary school in Vail.

