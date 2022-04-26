sticky zone 56764
Sponsored by

Sports

Pima soccer midfielder/defender Riley Bonner named Aztec Student-Athlete of the Week

Share

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Pima Community College women’s soccer player Riley Bonner (Cienega HS) found ways to stay involved, and despite an injury suffered during the shortened 2020 season; which kept her out for the 2021 season, she contributed in more ways than one.

Bonner, a sophomore midfielder/defender, was selected Chapman Automotive Aztec Student-Athlete of the Week for the week of April 18-24.

She suffered a knee injury while training for the 2020 season but maintained her status within the program, becoming a statistician and assisting in setting up for practice and for game-days. She was hoping to return in October but her release date was pushed to January.

“As hard as that is on an athlete to watch her teammates play, it was even harder when the team made it to Nationals and she could not fully participate,” Pima women’s soccer coach Kendra Veliz said. “Although Riley could not be on the field, she went through a tough rehab and became the best statistician we’ve ever had. Although there were difficult days, she tried to maintain a positive attitude and a bright smile. Riley has since persevered and is back on the pitch training for next season.”

Bonner volunteered at the 162nd Wings Family Day, a military family picnic event held at the Desert Vista Campus earlier this month. She was part of the setup and take down crew. She also tutors little kids in reading and writing at an elementary school in Vail.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Raymond Suarez

Aztecs women's soccer midfielder/defender Riley Bonner (Cienega HS) was selected as the Chapman Automotive Aztecs Student-Athlete of the Week. She persevered through a knee injury that kept her out of the 2020 and 2021 seasons but found ways within the program to stay proactive during her recovery. She also helped with the 162nd Wing Family Day event at the Desert Vista Campus and tutors kids in reading and writing at an elementary school in Vail.

Categories

sports, soccer, college

Read more about

aztecs, pcc, riley bonner,

More by Raymond Suarez