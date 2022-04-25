Aztec hurler Faith Orton tapped as ACCAC Division I Pitcher of the Week

Pima Community College softball pitcher Faith Orton (Amphitheater HS) had a pair of solid performances on the mound and the ACCAC conference recognized her efforts.

Orton, a RHP, was named ACCAC Division I Pitcher of the Week on Monday for the week of April 18-24.

In the 11 innings combined, Orton finished with a 2-0 record and a 2.54 ERA. As the Aztecs picked up the sweep at Chandler-Gilbert Community College. Orton threw a complete-game in her first outing giving up two runs (two earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and no walks. She followed that up by throwing the final four innings of the second game in relief giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Orton is 15-7 in 22 appearances and 119.0 innings pitched.

The Aztecs continue to inch closer to securing a spot in the NJCAA Region I, Division I Tournament as they host Central Arizona College on Tuesday at the West Campus Aztec Softball Field. First pitch is at 1 p.m.

