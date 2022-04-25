Pima LHP Bradon Zastrow's shutout earns ACCAC Division I Pitcher of the Week nod

Pima Community College baseball pitcher Bradon Zastrow (Farmington HS, NM) made an impact on both sides of the diamond last week but it was his performance on the mound that caught the eye of the ACCAC conference.

Zastrow, a sophomore LHP, was selected ACCAC Division I Pitcher of the Week on Monday for the week of April 18-24.

Zastrow pitched a complete-game shutout in Pima’s 8-0 win at Cochise College last Tuesday giving up five hits with three strikeouts and four walks.

He provided the walk-off RBI single in the 2-1 win over No. 13 ranked Arizona Western College last Saturday.

In nine starts, Zastrow is 2-4 with a 3.60 ERA in 40 innings pitched with 38 strikeouts.

The Aztecs enter the final week of the regular season two games behind Yavapai College for the final spot in the NJCAA Region I, Division I Playoffs. They play at South Mountain Community College on Tuesday in Phoenix. First pitch is at noon.

- 30 -