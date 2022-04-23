Worthy goes 7 for 9 with 9 RBIs as Pima softball beats Chandler-Gilbert with 28 runs

The Pima Community College softball team (17-19, 17-19 in ACCAC picked up two crucial victories on the road on Saturday as it earned an ACCAC sweep at Chandler-Gilbert Community College (18-24, 17-23). The Aztecs have won eight of their last 10 games.

Freshman Kalynn Worthy (Verrado HS) could not contained as she finished the day going 7 for 9 with nine RBIs and three runs scored. Sophomore Faith Orton (Amphitheater HS) picked up two more wins on the mound.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 8, Chandler-Gilbert CC Coyotes 2: The Aztecs broke up a tie game in the 3rd inning with five runs as Orton held the Coyote bats at bay.

With the score tied at 2-2, the Aztecs loaded the bases with one out in the 3rd when freshman Mia Casadei (Tanque Verde HS) put the Aztecs ahead for good with an RBI single driving in pinch runner Kayla Gonzales (Salpointe Catholic HS). Worthy followed by clearing the bases with a 3-run RBI triple bringing in freshman Kelli Samorano (Tucson Magnet HS), freshman Alejandra Castro and Casadei to make it 6-2. Worthy scored on Elise Muñoz’s (Salpointe Catholic HS) sacrifice-fly RBI.

Worthy padded the lead with an RBI single in the 6th inning to score Samorano.

Freshman Stephanie Tapia (Cibola HS) hit a 2-run homer on a 3-1 count in the 1st inning to put Pima up 2-0.

Worthy finished the game 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a run while Samorano went 3 for 3 with two runs scored. Tapia was 1 for 5 with two RBIs and a run. Muñoz went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run while Casadei finished 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run. Castro was 1 for 3 with a run.

Orton pitched a complete game, giving up two runs (two earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and no walks on 92 pitches.

PCC 2 0 5 0 0 1 0 8 13 0

CGCC 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 1

W – Orton (14-7). 2B – Samorano. 3B – Worthy. HR – Tapia.

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 20, Chandler-Gilbert CC Coyotes 7: The Aztecs broke open a tie game scoring 13 unanswered runs.

Tied at 7-7 heading to the 5th inning, the Aztecs scored two runs to take the lead for the third time in the game. Freshman Shannon Vivoda hit an RBI single to drive in freshman Analisa Gomez (University HS). Vivoda scored on an error to make it 9-7. Gomez hit an RBI single to bring in Worthy in the 6th inning.

Pima poured it on with another 10 runs in the 7th inning. Worthy had two 2-run RBI hits in the inning. Gomez and freshman Cerrina Barajas (Tucson Magnet HS) each contributed with 2-run RBI singles. Tapia and Casadei added RBI hits as well.

The score was tied at 4-4 heading into the 4th inning as the Aztecs took the lead after three straight RBI singles from Casadei, sophomore Desiree Martinez (Canyon del Oro HS) and Worthy to make it 7-4.

Worthy finished the game 4 for 5 with five RBIs, three steals and two runs scored. Vivoda also went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and four runs scored while Gomez was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Casadei went 3 for 4 with an RBI, three runs and two walks and Muñoz finished 2 for 4 with three runs and two walks. Tapia was 2 for 6 with two RBIs.

Orton picked up the win in relief as she pitched four innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

PCC 3 1 0 3 2 1 (10) 20 23 3

CGCC 2 0 2 3 0 0 0 7 7 3

W – Orton (15-7). 2B – Worthy, Vivoda. SB – Worthy 3, Muñoz 2, Gomez.

The Aztecs return to the West Campus Aztec Softball Field on Tuesday when they host No. 9 ranked Central Arizona College. First game starts at 1 p.m.

- 30 -