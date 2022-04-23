Zastrow's walk-off & Mondeau's 2-run RBI hit help PCC sweep No. 13 Az Western

The Pima Community College baseball team (35-17, 20-14 in ACCAC) picked up two pivotal victories on Saturday at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field as it dropped No. 13 ranked Arizona Western College in an ACCAC Division I doubleheader.

The Aztecs got some timely hitting from sophomore Bradon Zastrow and freshman Braedon Mondeau (Cienega HS) as well as quality starts from freshmen Darius Garcia and Aiden May.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 2, (13) Arizona Western College Matadors 1: The Aztecs scored two runs in the 7th inning capped off by Zastrow’s walk-off RBI single to score pinch runner Preston Clifford (Sabino HS).

Down 1-0, freshman Trent Kiraly started the 7th inning with a lead-off triple. Sophomore Jose Enriquez took a pitch to center field for an RBI double to score pinch runner Isaiah Pintor (Canyon del Oro HS). Freshman Hunter Faildo hit a single to move the winning run to third base; setting up Zastrow’s game-winning hit.

“I came up in this situation and I told myself, ‘If I see a ball up to put it in the outfield,’ the first one was there so I hit my shot, it paid off and won us the game,” Zastrow said. “The boys played really well. At this point, we’ve got nothing to lose but to just keep fighting and hope that we can make the playoffs. It’s good to knock off a good team like that. It’s good for the confidence going into next week to finish it off strong.”

Zastrow and Enriquez each finished the game 1 for 3 with an RBI. Faildo was a flawless 3 for 3 at the plate as was Mondeau, who went 2 for 2.

The Matadors scored their only run of the game in the 1st inning. They loaded the bases with no outs in the 2nd inning but Garcia got two strikeouts and a flyout to end the threat. He recorded 11 straight outs and got out of another jam in the 6th inning leaving two more stranded runners on base for the Matadors.

Garcia picked up the win pitching a complete game, while giving up one run (one earned) on seven hits with nine strikeouts and three walks on 122 pitches.

AWC 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 0

PCC 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 9 0

W – Garcia (7-2). 2B – Enriquez. 3B – Kiraly. SB – Mestas.

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 4, (13) Arizona Western College Matadors 2: The Aztecs were forced to rally again as Mondeau came through in the 7th inning while May and sophomore Wilson Bannister stymied the Matadors on the mound.

With the score tied at 2-2 heading into the 7th inning, Faildo and Zastrow had back-to-back singles. Zastrow stole second base to move into scoring position and with one out, Mondeau hit a shot to right field to bring in both Clifford and Zastrow.

“It was a big moment for our team. I’m trying to do something and trying to help out in any way I can, put the ball in play and get the guys in that we need,” Mondeau said. “I was just trying to put anything into play that I can\, help the guys out and just do a job. This was huge for our team, we did this to Central too and I think that we’re a team that people should be scared to play. I think we can come out and beat anyone.”

The Aztecs trailed 2-0 but tied it up in the 5th inning. Enriquez hit a leadoff single and Faildo reached base on a walk. Zastrow hit a fielder’s choice as Clifford was called out at second base. Freshman Andrew Maxwell followed and reached on an error that scored Enriquez and Zastrow to tie it up.

Mondeau finished the game 1 for 3 with two RBIs while Zastrow went 1 for 4 with two runs scored. Enriquez was 1 for 4 with a run.

May picked up the victory as he pitched seven and two-third innings, giving up two runs (two earned) on seven hits with seven strikeouts and one walk on 121 pitches. Bannister picked up his fifth save of the season, closing out the final one and one-third innings with one hit and four strikeouts.

AWC 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 8 4

PCC 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 x 4 6 1

W – May (5-1). S – Bannister (5). 2B – Mestas. SB – Zastrow.

The Aztecs have four games remaining in the regular season and trail Yavapai College by two games for the final spot in the NJCAA Region I, Division I Playoffs. Pima plays their final road doubleheader on Tuesday at South Mountain Community College. First pitch is at noon.

