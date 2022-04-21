sticky zone 56764
Pima golfers take 3rd at Patradise Valley Invitational as men close out regular season

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College men’s golf team closed out the regular season on Tuesday at the Paradise Valley CC Invitational held at the Hillcrest Golf Course in Sun City West.

The Aztecs took third place with an overall score of 584. They shot a 297 in the first round and closed out the final day with a 287; their second-best collective round of the season.

Freshman Jay Shero shot a 1-under par 71 in his final round as he shot a season-best 145 (74-71).

Freshman Daniel Henely (Cienega HS) also shot a 1-under par 71 during the tournament as he tied his season-best score with a 146 (71-75).

Freshman AJ Quihuis (Salpointe Catholic HS) closed out his final round with an even-par 72 and finished with a two-day total of 147 (75-72).

Freshman Andrew Rivas (Canyon del Oro HS) scored a 2-under 70 in his final round of play and shot a season-best 147 (77-70).

The Aztecs will compete in the NJCAA Region I, Division I Tournament from April 28-May 1 at the Corte Bella Golf Club in Sun City West.

Shonda Jones

The Aztecs men's golf team finished third at the Paradise Valley Invitational on Tuesday with a two-day score of 584 (297-287). Freshmen Jay Shero (74-71-145) and Andrew Rivas (77-70-147) shot season-best rounds while Daniel Henely tied his season-best score with a 146 (71-75). The Aztecs compete at the NJCAA Region I, Division I Tournament in Sun City West, AZ on April 28-May 1. (Left to Right): Andrew Rivas, AJ Quihuis, Jay Shero, Daniel Henely, Tommy Rosenvall, Caleb Knight and Assistant Coach Landyn Lewis.

