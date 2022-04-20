PCC golfer Harrouch takes 2nd at district championships, earns spot at NJCAA Nationals

The Pima Community College women’s golf team competed at the NJCAA Southwest District Championships on Monday and Tuesday at the Hawk Creek Golf Club in Westworth Village, Texas.

The Aztecs finished in sixth place out of nine teams with a 54-hole total of 1069 (359-339-371). They played 36 holes on Monday and closed it out with another 18 on Tuesday.

Freshman Maria Harrouch finished in second place in the individual standings as she shot a 4-under 68 in the first 18 holes. She finished the second 18-holes with a 4-over par 76 and shot an 82 in the final round. She totaled a 226 and was 4-strokes off the lead from Mesa Community College’s Alyzzah Vakasioula, who finished with a 222 (75-68-79).

Player’s Quote: “It was so much fun representing Pima in Texas. I felt comfortable with the green trees and nice breeze; similar to the conditions in Sweden,” Harrouch said. “My short game for the first round was amazing and I’m bringing many good shots and ideas from that round.”

Freshman Angelica Martinez (Tucson Magnet HS) finished tied for 20th place with a 250 (85-77-88) while freshman Shawntinice Ochoa (Marana HS) closed out play with a 296 (100-93-103). Freshman Raquel Diaz (Marana HS) shot a 297 (106-93-98).

Coach’s Quote: “I’m so proud of our girls. They battled all day, 12-13 hours of golf straight is hard but our girls played with heart and determination,” Pima men’s and women’s golf coach Marcus Smith said. “Not only did the girls persevere through a tough task, they did it while playing some good golf.

“This was a great experience for the program . It gave our staff and each one of the girls an opportunity to see what it takes to be at the top and we’ll be ready to come back next year.”

Harrouch will compete at the NJCAA Division I National Championships from May 9-12 at the Mayfair Country Club in Sanford, Fla.

Player’s Quote: “My iron game needs some work before nationals but I know what to do to get it where I want it to be,” Harrouch said. “I have learned so much from each tournament this season and couldn’t be more excited to go to nationals in two weeks.”

This is the second straight year the Aztecs will send an individual player to compete at the NJCAA Division I National Championships. Freshman Victoria Peña (Tucson Magnet HS) competed at the national tournament in 2021.

Coach’s Quote: “Maria Harrouch has worked incredibility hard each and every day and deserves this honor to go and compete for herself, the program and out city.”

