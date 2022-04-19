Zastrow tosses shutout, Mestas has 5 steals as Pima baseball splits at Cochise

The Pima Community College baseball team (33-17, 18-14 in ACCAC) hit the road for an ACCAC Division I doubleheader at Cochise College (38-14, 24-9) on Tuesday in Douglas.

The Aztecs dominated the first game and almost came away with the sweep, but the Apaches won the second game on a walk-off.

Freshman Trent Kiraly finished the day 4 for 9 with seven RBIs while freshman Gage Mestas went 5 for 8 with three RBIs, four runs scored and five stolen bases.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 8, Cochise College Apaches 0: Sophomore Bradon Zastrow threw a complete-game shutout as he gave up five hits with three strikeouts and four walks on 100 pitches.

The Aztecs drew three straight walks to open the 3rd inning. With one out, sophomore Emilio Corona hit a 2-run RBI single to score freshmen Braedon Mondeau (Cienega HS) and Mestas. Kiraly followed with a 2-run double driving in sophomore Romeo Ballesteros (Salpointe Catholic HS) and Corona as the Aztecs took a 5-0 lead.

Pima tacked on three more insurance runs in the 7th inning as Corona hit an RBI single to bring in Mestas and Kiraly produced another 2-run RBI hit scoring sophomore Preston Clifford (Sabino HS) and Corona.

Clifford, Corona and Kiraly, the No. 3, 4, 5 hitters in the lineup, combined to go 7 for 12 with eight RBIs and three runs scored. Kiraly went 3 for 4 with four RBIs while Corona finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Clifford hit an RBI single in the 1st inning and was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Mestas, Pima’s leadoff hitter, was a flawless 3 for 3 with three runs scored and three stolen bases.

PCC 1 0 4 0 0 0 3 8 11 0

COC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0

W – Zastrow (2-4). 2B – Kiraly 2. SB – Mestas 3, Corona, Mondeau.

Game 2: Cochise College Apaches 12, Pima CC Aztecs 11: The Aztecs rallied from a 10-3 deficit in the 9th inning but the Apaches scored two in the bottom half of the inning to end it.

The Aztecs did all their damage with one out in the 9th. Mestas hit a 2-run RBI single bringing around sophomore Jose Enriquez and Mondeau. Ballesteros followed with an RBI single to plate Mestas. Two batters later, Corona hit an RBI single to drive in Ballesteros to cut it to 10-7.

Kiraly tied the game at 10-10 after he hit a 3-run home run to left field scoring Clifford and Corona. After freshman Andrew Stucky (Canyon del Oro HS) reached base on a single, Enriquez put Pima ahead with an RBI double, scoring pinch runner Isaiah Pintor (Canyon del Oro HS).

The Apaches scored their two runs in the 9th with two outs on an RBI triple to tie it and then a walk-off RBI single to end it.

Kiraly went 1 for 5 with three RBIs while Mestas was 2 for 5 with three RBIs, a run and two steals. Stucky homered in the 6th inning and finished 3 for 5 with an RBI and a run. Enriquez was 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs. Ballesteros finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run.

Freshman Liam O’Brien (Salpointe Catholic HS) took the loss as he pitched one and two-third innings, giving up three runs (three earned) on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

PCC 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 8 11 15 2

COC 1 2 1 2 2 0 0 2 2 12 14 2

L – O’Brien (1-1). 2B – Enriquez. HR – Kiraly, Stucky. SB – Mestas 2, Lackner, Ballesteros

The Aztecs return to the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field on Saturday when they host Arizona Western College in an ACCAC Division I doubleheader. First game starts at noon.

- 30 -