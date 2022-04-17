4 Aztecs set NJCAA Outdoor national qualifiers at Gaucho Invitational

The Pima Community College women’s track & field team competed at the Gaucho Invitational on Saturday at Glendale Community College.

Freshman Jackie Trice (Williams Field HS) took first place in the Long Jump with a finish at 5.65 meters (18-feet, 6.50-inches) as she earned an NJCAA national qualifier and a personal-record.

Sophomore Abigail Walls (Tucson Magnet HS) claimed her national qualifying mark in the High Jump as she took first place with a mark of 1.62 meters (5-3.75).

Freshman Darian Calicdan finished second in the Pole Vault as she set a national qualifying mark and a personal-best of 3.20 meters (10-6) on her first attempt.

Sophomore Fatmata Conteh (Glendale HS) earned her national qualifier and personal-best in the 400 meter hurdles as she took second place with a time of 1 minute, 06.16 seconds. She also set a PR in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.38.

The Aztecs also produced six new PRs:

Sophomore Akira Jones (St. David HS) – Third place in Discus 41.91 meters (137-feet, 6-inches) improved national qualifier from 40.78 meters (133-9). Fourth place in Shot Put 11.59 meters (38-0.25). Fifth place in Hammer 42.47 meters (139-4).

Sophomore Victoria Malaki (Dobson HS) – Second place in Discus 42.36 meters (138-11) improved national qualifier from 41.98 meters (137-9).

Freshman Candice Pocase (Santa Rita HS) – Third place in Pole Vault 3.00 meters (9-10).

Freshman Alanna Jones (St. David HS) – Seventh place in Hammer 33.05 meters (108-5).

The Aztecs will compete in the Mesa Invitational on Friday at Mesa Community College to close out the regular season.

