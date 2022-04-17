4 Aztecs set NJCAA Outdoor national qualifiers at Gaucho Invitational

Posted Apr 17, 2022, 12:48 pm
The Pima Community College women’s track & field team competed at the Gaucho Invitational on Saturday at Glendale Community College.
Freshman Jackie Trice (Williams Field HS) took first place in the Long Jump with a finish at 5.65 meters (18-feet, 6.50-inches) as she earned an NJCAA national qualifier and a personal-record.
Sophomore Abigail Walls (Tucson Magnet HS) claimed her national qualifying mark in the High Jump as she took first place with a mark of 1.62 meters (5-3.75).
Freshman Darian Calicdan finished second in the Pole Vault as she set a national qualifying mark and a personal-best of 3.20 meters (10-6) on her first attempt.
Sophomore Fatmata Conteh (Glendale HS) earned her national qualifier and personal-best in the 400 meter hurdles as she took second place with a time of 1 minute, 06.16 seconds. She also set a PR in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.38.
The Aztecs also produced six new PRs:
- Sophomore Akira Jones (St. David HS) – Third place in Discus 41.91 meters (137-feet, 6-inches) improved national qualifier from 40.78 meters (133-9). Fourth place in Shot Put 11.59 meters (38-0.25). Fifth place in Hammer 42.47 meters (139-4).
- Sophomore Victoria Malaki (Dobson HS) – Second place in Discus 42.36 meters (138-11) improved national qualifier from 41.98 meters (137-9).
- Freshman Candice Pocase (Santa Rita HS) – Third place in Pole Vault 3.00 meters (9-10).
- Freshman Alanna Jones (St. David HS) – Seventh place in Hammer 33.05 meters (108-5).
The Aztecs will compete in the Mesa Invitational on Friday at Mesa Community College to close out the regular season.
Comment on this story
There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?