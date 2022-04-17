Pima 4x400 relay team sets NJCAA Outdoor national qualifier at Gaucho Invitational

The Pima Community College men’s track & field team competed at the Gaucho Invitational on Saturday at Glendale Community College.

The 4x400 relay team of freshmen Orion Barger (Canyon del Oro HS), Nathan Plant, Gamar Garem (Amphitheater HS) and Tristan Spalding (Palo Verde HS) set an NJCAA national qualifying time as they finished in first place with a time of 3 minutes, 17.09 seconds. It was also a personal and season-best time.

The Aztecs also produced six new PRs:

Sophomore Mikhail Browne – First place in Long Jump 7.34 meters (24-feet, 1-inch), improved national qualifying mark from 7.30 meters (23-11.5).

Freshman Joshua Bowen – First place in Javelin 56.25 meters (184-6), improved national qualifying mark from 54.50 meters (178-10).

Sophomore Adrian Teso (Benson HS) – Fourth place in Hammer 44.46 meters (145-10).

Freshman Forrest Waller (Palo Verde HS) – Fourth place in Javelin 46.52 meters (152-7).

Freshman Jacob Rosales (Walden Grove HS) – Sixth place in 100 meters 10.77 seconds.

Freshman Terrion Amicks (Peoria HS) – Ninth place in 100 meters 10.94.

The Aztecs will compete in the Mesa Invitational on Friday at Mesa Community College to close out the regular season.

