Soccer Cats score 6 in final tune-up of spring

There were so many things that seemed to go wrong with Arizona’s soccer match against the Arizona Western Matadors on Friday night. Let’s make a list.

The game was supposed to be against Arizona State University. The Sun Devils had to back out because of the number of injured players on their roster. The Matadors, however, wear maroon and gold so the Wildcats could pretend they were playing ASU.

The referee team assigned to the match failed to show up. The teams reverted to 19th century procedures and each picked a linesman, with injured Wildcat Jordan Hall taking the side close to the fans. There was no fourth official, and an Arizona team staffer took the center referee spot.

The match started at 8 p.m., an hour later than usual. Instead of a warm April sunset, the game was presided over by the full moon peeking out from the clouds and unseasonably cool weather.

A late-game injury to Matador keeper Tia Kelk cut the game off in the 82nd minute.

None of the odd circumstances seemed to dull the Wildcat offense. They walked away from the shortened match with a 6 - 2 win.

The Matadors played a defensive game against the Wildcats when the two teams last met on March 4. This time, their tactics allowed for more threatening sallies up field, which earned the Matadors two shots in the early minutes of the match. This meant some early action for Wildcat goalkeeper Hope Hisey, who had to save the second of them.

The Matador defense was still effective, but the game was far more open than six weeks before. The Wildcats were able to take advantage of the hatches not being quite as battened down.

Gianna Christensen had the first shot for Arizona, which went over the crossbar in the fifth minute. Her persistence paid off in minute 19 when she opened the scoring for the team.

Moments later, Nicole Dalin extended the lead with a shot past Kelk. Christensen closed off first half scoring with a 34th minute shot.

Viviana Lara, a freshman from El Centro, finally got the Matadors on the board shortly after the break.

The response came quickly from Arizona with Dalin scoring her second in the 52nd minute. The rout continued with Megan Chelf and Quincy Bonds, who scored off a rebound, adding to the tally as the clock ticked by the hour mark.

Still, the Matadors had some fight in them. A feisty #11 (her name wasn’t listed on the Arizona Western web site) had been a constant irritation to Arizona players trying to mark her. She got a shot past Hisey in the 81st minute.

There would be no time to extend the lead, however. In the next minute, a heroic dive by Matador goalkeeper Kelk put her face in the way of an on rushing Bonds. The collision resulted in Kelk being down for several minutes as staff from both teams attended to her. It being a friendly match, the referee blew the whistle to cut it short.

The Cats’ celebration was muted as an occasionally shaking Kelk was escorted off the field with a towel covering her face. Tucson Fire Department paramedics were called to the stadium to attend to her.

Postgame reaction

Even with that ending, the match was considered a success by Wildcat players. The squad had shown a lot of improvement since the match in March.

“The difference wasn’t Arizona Western; the difference was us,” said Quincy Bonds. “We struggled a little bit the last time we met them…tonight we were a bit smoother.”

“It’s more of us building and learning how to play with each other in this new style,” she added.

Because of COVID, this year will be the first for just about every player to have a normal spring preparatory season then fall matches. The only player on the team who has had a full, traditional year is Iliana Hocking, who was out with injury on Friday night.

“This marks our full year together,” said coach Becca Moros. “I’m proud of them and the progress that they’ve made.”

“It was a good opportunity for us to put our system in place,” she added. “We got here in the fall and everything is going real fast…there is only so much change you can ask for. Spring was a really good opportunity for us…it was good for us to have that foundation.”

- 30 -