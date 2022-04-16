Orton picks up 2 wins as Pima softball sweeps Arizona Western in crucial ACCAC match-up

The Pima Community College softball team (15-19, 15-19 in ACCAC) earned two wins crucial on Saturday returning to the West Campus Aztec Softball Field after four straight doubleheaders on the road.

The Aztecs took another step forward towards claiming the No. 4 seed for the NJCAA Region I, Division I Tournament with 10 regular season games remaining.

Sophomore pitcher Faith Orton (Amphitheater HS) earned two wins on the mound and got plenty of offensive help. Freshman Mia Casadei (Tanque Verde HS) finished the day 4 for 5 with two RBIs, two runs and two walks. Freshman Analisa Gomez (University HS) was 3 for 6 with three RBIs, three runs and two walks. Freshman Alejandra Castro went 4 for 6 with three RBIs and two runs.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 9, Arizona Western College Matadors 1 (6 innings): The Aztecs broke a tie game scoring six runs in the 4th inning and completed the run-rule victory with two runs in the 6th.

Casadei put the Aztecs ahead 2-1 with an RBI single to score pinch runner Kayla Gonzales (Salpointe Catholic HS). Two batters later, with the bases juiced, freshman Elise Muñoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) drew a walk to bring in Castro. Gomez followed with a 2-run RBI single to plate Casadei and freshman Kalynn Worthy (Verrado HS) to make it 5-1. Muñoz scored on a wild pitch and Gomez crossed home plate on a passed ball to complete the inning.

In the 6th inning, Orton hit an RBI single to score freshman Shannon Vivoda while freshman Kelli Samorano (Tucson Magnet HS) hit a walk-off RBI double to end the game.

Gomez hit an RBI double in the 3rd inning as she finished the game 2 for 4 with three RBIs and one run. Casadei was a flawless 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored while Orton was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Samorano closed out the game, going 2 for 4 with an RBI. Vivoda and Worthy were each 1 for 3 with a run and Castro finished 1 for 2 with a run.

Sophomore Faith Orton (Amphitheater HS) pitched a gem; throwing all six innings, giving up one run (none earned) on three hits with four strikeouts on 74 pitches.

AWC 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 0

PCC 0 0 1 6 0 2 9 12 2

W – Orton (12-7). 2B – Gomez, Samorano, Vivoda.

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 9, Arizona Western College Matadors 4: The Aztecs did their damage in the early innings scoring five runs in the 1st inning and four runs in the 2nd.

Down 2-0 in the 1st, Orton hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to bring in Muñoz. Two batters later, Castro cleared the bases with a 3-run RBI double to put the Aztecs ahead 4-2. Castro scored when Casadei hit an RBI single to cap the inning.

The Aztecs stretched their 5-3 lead in the 2nd inning. After Gomez’s triple with one out, Vivoda drove her in with an RBI single. Freshman Stephanie Tapia (Cibola HS) followed with a two-run home run to center field (her 11th of the season). Worthy drew a bases-loaded walk to score Samorano to cap the inning.

The Aztecs drew nine walks for the game. Castro finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run while Tapia went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Gomez was 1 for 2 with two runs while Vivoda and Casadei each finished 1 for 2 with an RBI. Tapia, Vivoda, Gomez and Casadei each had two walks.

Player’s Quote: “I mainly saw change-ups and outsides and I was expecting it. I’m from Yuma and I already knew what they were going to pitch me since I played with almost all the girls,” Tapia said. “They weren’t pitching me anything near because they knew I was going to send it out. It was mainly being more patient at the plate.”

Orton picked up her second win of the day as she threw another complete game, giving up four runs (three earned) on eight hits with two strikeouts and one walk on 85 pitches.

Player’s Quote: “This was huge for us. It helped solidify our spot in the playoffs,” Orton said. “I felt really good today, everything was pretty much on. My team took one for me against Phoenix College so I could get some rest for today. We knew that this was crucial so we got it done.”

AWC 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 4 8 0

PCC 5 4 0 0 0 0 x 9 9 1

W – Orton (13-7). 2B – Casadei, Castro. 3B – Gomez. HR – Tapia. SB – Casadei, Gomez, Muñoz.

The Aztecs are back out on the road next Saturday when they play at Chandler-Gilbert Community College in an ACCAC doubleheader. First game starts at noon.

- 30 -