Maxwell & Stremick help power Pima baseball to 31 runs vs. ACU Prospect Club

The Pima Community College baseball team (32-16) took a break from ACCAC conference play on Saturday as it hosted a doubleheader against the Arizona Christian University Prospect Club.

The Aztecs scored 31 runs on the day on 24 hits. Freshman Andrew Maxwell finished the day 3 for 5 with four RBIs and four runs scored. Fellow freshman Kaden Stremick went 4 for 8 with two RBIs and four runs. The Aztecs also hit four home runs for the day.

Game 1: Pima CC Aztecs 10, Arizona Christian University Prospect Club 6: The Aztecs traded runs with the Firestorm but gained the upper hand.

Down 3-0 in the bottom of the 2nd inning, the Aztecs put up five runs to take the lead. Maxwell hit a 2-run RBI double bringing around Stremick and pinch runner Gage Mestas. Maxwell tied the game at 3-3 when he scored on freshman Isaiah Pintor’s (Canyon del Oro HS) groundout. Freshman Braedon Mondeau (Cienega HS) put the Aztecs ahead when he hit an RBI double to score sophomore Bradon Zastrow. Sophomore Alec Acevedo (Nogales HS) capped off the inning with a sacrifice-fly RBI bringing in Mondeau.

Zastrow hit a 2-run RBI double scoring Maxwell and Pintor in the 3rd inning to make it 7-4.

Stremick hit a one-out solo home run to left field in the 6th inning as he finished the game 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs. Maxwell closed out the game going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Pintor was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run while Zastrow finished 1 for 2 with two RBIs, a run and two walks. Faildo went 1 for 2 with an RBI and two walks. Mondeau was 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run.

Freshman Hudson White picked up the win in relief as he pitched one inning, giving up one run (one earned) on three hits with two walks.

ACU 0 3 1 0 1 0 1 6 9 1

PCC 0 5 2 0 2 1 x 10 9 2

W – White (2-0). 2B – Mondeau, Zastrow, Maxwell. HR – Stremick. SB – Pintor.

Game 2: Pima CC Aztecs 21, Arizona Christian University Prospect Club 3 (7 innings): The Aztecs put on an offensive clinic as they scored a season-high 21 runs.

The Aztecs broke the game open with 11 runs in the 4th inning. Sophomore Preston Clifford (Sabino HS) hit a two-run homer. Later with the bases loaded, freshman Joey Adge cleared them with a 3-run RBI double to make it 12-1. After Stremick scored on a wild pitch, Maxwell drove in two more runs with an RBI double. Pintor and freshman Andrew Stucky (Canyon del Oro HS) also had RBI singles in the inning.

Freshman Trent Kiraly hit a solo homer in the 2nd inning and finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Sophomore Alec Acevedo (Nogales HS) hit a two-run shot in the 6th inning and was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run. Clifford went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs. Adge finished 1 for 2 with three RBIs and a run.

Stremick went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored while Maxwell was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run. Sophomore Emilio Corona and Jose Enriquez each had an RBI and two runs scored. Pintor closed out the game, going 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run.

Sophomore Atley Jacome picked up the win after he pitched one inning, giving up one run (one earned) on two hits.

ACU 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 3 4 6

PCC 0 1 5 (11) 2 2 x 21 15 1

W – White (2-0). 2B – Adge, Kiraly, Stremick, Maxwell. HR – Kiraly, Acevedo, Clifford. SB – Corona, Ballesteros, Clifford, Stucky.

The Aztecs have eight ACCAC conference games left in the regular season. They hit the road on Tuesday when they play at Cochise College. First game starts at noon.

- 30 -