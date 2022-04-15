3 games in 5 days for local soccer fans

Friday: Arizona Wildcats vs. Arizona Western

The Arizona Wildcats will end a series of friendlies with a match against Arizona Western on Friday. It has only been six weeks since their last contest against the Matadors, a 3 - 0 win on March 4.

Spring seasons are an odd duck made by the combination of the need to get players more off-season training and NCAA rules that prevent a lot of travel before the fall. The furthest game was in Las Vegas (the team had to drive) and they compiled a 2 - 1 - 1 record, the only loss coming against BYU in Tempe on March 26.

It’s coach Becca Moros’s first spring with the team. Having games, even against an opponent like Arizona Western, is better than just training.

“They’ve been playing against themselves. To play against someone else is always valuable,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to challenge in a different way: to play against people who don’t know exactly what you do all the time and what you are working on, and we don’t know what they are working on either.”

“It’s a great challenge,” she said.

The match was originally scheduled against ASU, a team Arizona beat 1 - 0 on March 19 (and, it must be noted, hasn’t beaten Arizona since the Obama administration). ASU had to back out of commitments to games in Arizona and Yuma, which gave the Arizona Western and Arizona another chance to have a crack at each other.

The match starts at Mulcahy Stadium at 8 p.m.

Saturday: FC Tucson vs. Forward Madison FC

FC Tucson put in a great performance against second-division side Las Vegas Lights last week, but they haven’t yet shown that quality against a league opponent yet. They hope to change that Saturday night with their USL League One home opener against Forward Madison FC.

There were some pieces missing in their last league match, a 4 - 0 loss to Richmond Kickers. The team expects midfielder João Delgado and forward Deri Corfe to be back in the line-up. Franco Perez, a loanee from Argentine side Estudiantes, is expected to be available but is unlikely to start.

Madison will be playing its third game of the season, but will still be looking for its first win after drawing both Chattanooga and Omaha. Their only win this year came in a 3 - 0 U.S. Open Cup match against Cleveland SC.

Even in the loss against Richmond, FC Tucson showed itself to be a team that could possess the ball for long stretches of the match. The challenge will be keeping the defense cohesive, which was even a problem in the Open Cup win.

Kick off is at 7 p.m. at Kino North Stadium.

Tuesday: FC Tucson vs. California United Strikers FC

FC Tucson earned the right to move on in the Open Cup with a win against Las Vegas. The team will face off against Irvine-based California United Strikers FC in the next round, which will be played at Kino.

The team plays in the National Independent Soccer Association, which by US Soccer’s reckoning, is the same level as FC Tucson’s league. Cal United’s Omar Nuño earned the golden boot when the team played in a different league, but hasn’t yet scored this season. As a matter of fact, the team has played to nil-nil draws in both of their regular season matches, which is a surprise given that they came agonizingly close to winning the league last season.

They made up for that with five goals in their Open Cup match on April 7 against amateur side San Fernando Valley FC. Their first coming from 15 year-old striker Marcus Lee.

The challenge for both teams is managing a player rotation for a match coming only four days after league matches. Cal United will be playing against Los Angeles Force on Saturday night.

Kick off will be at 7:30 p.m. where FC Tucson has scored so many Open Cup wins, Kino North Stadium.

- 30 -