Pima golfer Hurrouch takes 3rd at Paradise Valley as Aztec women claim ACCAC/Region I Runner-Up

The Pima Community College women’s golf team closed out the regular season on Tuesday at the Paradise Valley CC Invitational.

Freshman Maria Hurrouch took third place for the third time this season as she rebounded in the second round with a 10-stroke improvement. She shot a 2-over par 74 on Tuesday and finished with a two-day total of 158 (84-74). She was 2-strokes behind for second place and 19-strokes behind the leader.

Freshman Victoria Peña (Tucson Magnet HS) improved by 5-strokes in her second round of play as she finished tied for 11th in the individual standings with a 175 (90-85).

Freshman Raquel Diaz (Marana HS) took 14th place as she closed out the tournament with a 9-stroke differential between rounds after shooting a 187 (98-89).

The Aztecs finish as the ACCAC/Region I Runner-Up in the final standings for the season. Hurrouch was named first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region as she posted two second-place finishes and three third-place finishes. She shot a season-best 70 in the first round of the Chandler-Gilbert CC Invitational on Apr. 2. She shot an average of 76.6 per round.

Freshman Angelica Martinez (Tucson Magnet HS) was selected second team All-ACCAC and second team All-Region. Martinez never finished below the top 10 in the individual standings and posted three straight seventh-place finishes. She shot a season-best 76 in the first round of the Chandler-Gilbert CC Invitational on Apr. 2. Martinez averaged a score of 82.4 per round.

Peña earned second team All-ACCAC honors. She consistently finished in the top 15 and placed ninth at the hosted Pima Invitational on Mar. 1. She shot a season-best 82 in the final round of the Chandler-Gilbert Invitational on Apr. 3. Peña averaged an 87 per round this season. She was named first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region last year.

Coach’s Quote: “This is a tough group of girls. Mesa is a great team and we beat everyone we needed to beat in order to stay on their tail all season long,” Pima men’s and women’s golf coach Marcus Smith said. “The girls battled every tournament and deserve this.

“We went from just having Victoria Peña last year to runner-up region champions. This is huge. This is huge for the girls and building for next year. This is huge for Pima and this is huge for women’s golf in Tucson.”

The Aztecs will compete in the NJCAA Southwest District Tournament from April 18-19 held at the Hawk Creek Golf Club in Westworth Village, Texas.

Coach’s Quote: “Unfortunately due to injuries we are going to send a very beat up team to Texas,” Smith added. “Our goal going into this tournament is to send our girls to the national tournament, to gain experience playing in a big time tournament for next year’s season.”

- 30 -