Sports

Aztec OF Elise Muñoz goes 13 for 16 at plate to earn ACCAC Division I Player of the Week

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Pima Community College softball player Elise Muñoz (Salpointe Catholic HS) put up big numbers last week; which caught the eye of the ACCAC conference.

Muñoz, a freshman outfielder, was named ACCAC Division I Player of the Week on Monday for the week of Apr. 4-10.

Muñoz, Pima’s leadoff hitter, went 13 for 16 (.813) at the plate with seven runs scored, four RBIs, three stolen bases and two walks as the Aztecs earned ACCAC conference sweeps at Scottsdale Community College and at Mesa Community College.

She is batting .473 on the season with 23 runs, 10 RBIs and 13 walks.

The Aztecs will play an ACCAC doubleheader on Tuesday at No. 2 Phoenix College. First pitch is at 1 p.m.

Stephanie van Latum and Ben Carbajal.

