Shero, Rosenvall & Rivas shoot season-best rounds as Pima golfers take 3rd at Estrella Mountain

The Pima Community College men’s golf team closed out its fifth tournament of the season on Sunday at the Estrella Mountain CC Invitational held at the Tres Rios Golf Club in Goodyear, Ariz.

The Aztecs took third place in the final team standings with a two-day total of 589 (296-293). They were fifth heading into the final day but surged past Glendale Community College (595-291-304) and Paradise Valley Community College (592-293-299). South Mountain Community College took first place at 554 (278-276) and Mesa Community College claimed second with a 576 (281-295).

Freshman Jay Shero produced a season-best overall score of 147 as he had a 3-stroke improvement in the second round with a 1-over par 72; finishing tied for 15th in the individual standings. He closed out Saturday’s first round with a 75.

Freshman Daniel Henely (Cienega HS) shot a 2-over par 73 in the final round and also finished tied for 15th with a 147 (74-73).

Freshman Tommy Rosenvall shot a season-best 148 (74-74) as he finished tied for 17th place.

Freshman Andrew Rivas (Canyon del Oro HS) closed out the tournament with a season-best score of 149 (73-76) as he tied for 19th place.

Freshman AJ Quihuis (Salpointe Catholic HS) shot a 150 (76-74) and tied for 21st in the standings.

The Aztecs close out the regular season at the Paradise Valley CC Invitational on April 18-19 at the Hillcrest Golf Course in Sun City West. Teams begin to tee off at noon.

- 30 -